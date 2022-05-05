Top 10 Headlines: Hyderabad Murder, J&K Delimitation, Karnal Terror Plot & More

Hyderabad Murder: CCTV Tape Accessed; Victim Dragged From Bike, Clobbered To Death

The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad honour killing has been accessed by Republic TV which shows how a Hindu boy was brutally murdered for allegedly marrying a Muslim woman in Saroornagar. In the visuals, the boy can be seen being lynched by 2 men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. Several vehicles including cars and bikes can be seen observing the shocking incident and passing by.

Jammu & Kashmir: Final Report By Delimitation Committee Accessed; Know Details

Hours after the three-member Delimitation Commission put their signatures, Republic accessed the report pertaining to the restructuring of the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, May 5. In the submitted report that the Commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai framed in over 2 years, Jammu and Kashmir have been shown as a single Union Territory.

Political Scoop: Prashant Kishor Was Offered JDU President Post By CM Nitish Kumar? Republic Gets Details

Poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor spoke to Republic Media Network hours after unveiling his political blueprint for his 'Mission Bihar'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Prashant Kishore shed light on the previous government's work in the state, declining Congress' offer and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's offer to join his party.

Back From Europe, PM Modi To Hold Key Meetings On Prevailing Heatwave, Monsoon: Sources

While parts of the country are relieved after receiving fresh downpours following days of a severe heatwave and a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the heatwave conditions have abated from all parts of the country further resulting in a drop in maximum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius.

EXCLUSIVE | Karnal Terror Plot: Accused Gurpreet & Amandeep Brothers; Explosives Dropped From Pakistan

After a major Pakistan-Khalistan terror plot was thwarted in Karnal on Thursday, sources have now revealed that two of the accused, Gurpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh, are actually brothers. On Thursday, the Karnal Police detained four terror suspects near Bastara toll in Haryana and recovered a huge cache of explosives from their Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 cash. A large number of bullets and ammunition containers were also found in their possession.

Loudspeaker row | Petition Filed In Bombay HC To Restrain Raj Thackeray From Addressing Media

In the latest twist to the loudspeaker controversy in Maharashtra, a petition has now been filed in Bombay HC seeking to restrain Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray from organising a media address on the issue of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. The petition also seeks the registration of an FIR against Raj Thackeray for "sedition, disturbing peace, and causing a public nuisance".

NCPCR Team Meets Rape Victim, Her Kin In Lalitpur; Assures Strict Action Against Culprits

After taking cognisance of the shocking Lalitpur rape case incident, a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reached Lalitpur and met the family members of the victim. This came just a day after the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter and informed that a team will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.

Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout May Aggravate Platform's Misinformation Problem: Bill Gates

Bill Gates stated on May 4 that it is uncertain whether Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter will result in positive change, and that it could instead make the social media app's problems with disinformation worse. During The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Gates, who recently received a barrage of ridicule on Twitter after it was discovered that he is shorting Tesla's shares, weighed in on the acquisition, said, "He (Elon Musk) actually could make it worse."

US' Arms Supply To Ukraine Putting A Strain On Its Defence Industry's Stockpile: Report

The United States is providing billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine, putting pressure on defence contractors as the Pentagon looks to replenish the military's supply of weapons, The Hill reported on May 5. US President Joe Biden's visit to a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama, exemplified a bipartisan feeling that preserving the United States' ability to sustain its own supply is just as vital as assuring Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia.

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday evening will mark the completion of 50 matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Both teams will be up against each other for the first time in the season but both the teams are coming off losses in their last games. DC suffered a six runs loss to LSG after failing to chase 196 runs in their last game, while SRH are coming off a 13-run loss to CSK, after failing to chase down 203 runs.

