Top 10 Headlines: I-T Dept Confiscates Mehul Choksi's Properties, Russia Warns US & More

Baramulla Sarpanch Killing: Victim's Kin Slams Politicians For Inaction; 'Only Tweets'

In an unfortunate incident, a sarpanch in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was shot dead by militants on Friday. Pained by the incident, the family of the Sarpanch spoke to Republic TV and slammed the politicians for only sharing tweets on the incident rather than helping the family during the tough times.

A relative of Sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad told Republic TV, "No politician came here. Parties including PDP and Congress only tweet about the issue."

Read the full story here

Russia Warns US, Allies Of 'unpredictable Consequences' Over Weapons Aid To Ukraine

As the tensions in the global community continue to escalate over the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has now officially issued a warning to the US and all its other allied nations against supplying weapons to Kyiv. Russia’s warning against the West came in a formal diplomatic note from Moscow, a copy of which was reviewed by several media outlets in the US.

The two-page-long diplomatic note, which was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian Embassy in Washington, warned that American and NATO weapons shipments are “adding fuel” to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It also said that deliveries of arms could lead to what Russian diplomats refer to as “unpredictable consequences”.

Read the full story here

PNB Scam Probe: I-T Dept Confiscates Fugitive Mehul Choksi's Properties In Nashik

In a development in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, the Income Tax department on Friday confiscated fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's properties. According to an official, the department confiscated properties in Nashik, Maharashtra, which belonged to the wanted fugitive. Earlier last month, the Centre had informed the Rajya Sabha that assets amounting to Rs 19,111.20 crore relating to fugitives economic offenders Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi were attached.

Read the full story here

US Wants China To Pay 'greater Price' For Its Actions Across Globe, Says Senator Graham

United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday stated that the nation wants China to pay a "greater price" for its activities and actions across the world, particularly for its alleged backing for Russia during the invasion of Ukraine and cyberattacks on Taiwan. These comments of Graham came at a time when he is presently visiting Taiwan as part of a group of six US politicians led by Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. According to a Sputnik report, the team landed in Taiwan on an unannounced visit to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Read the full story here

SP MP Meets PM & UP CM To 'congratulate' Them For Poll Win; Rejects Rumours Of Joining BJP

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath separately, Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha Member Sukhram Singh Yadav on Friday said that he went to express his gratitude to PM Modi for his work. He further added that he went to meet CM Yogi to congratulate him on his victory in the state assembly elections.

Speaking to the ANI, SP MP Sukhram Singh Yadav said that the works of PM Modi are being discussed across the country. "The Prime Minister's works are discussed across the country. So, I went to express my gratitude," he said. When asked about his recent visit to CM Yogi Aditynath, Yadav said, "CM Yogi won polls recently, his second consecutive. He broke the myth that those who go to Noida (to campaign) don't win. So, I went to congratulate (him),” he said.

Read the full story here

Dadar-Puducherry Express: Work On Re-railment Of 3 Derailed Coaches To Be Completed Today

In a recent update on the Dadar-Puducherry train derailment, the chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (Mumbai) said that re-railment of coaches, Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire and track fitness work is being carried out on war footing. In his recent tweet, the CPRO of central railway Shivaji M Sutar said that they will complete work by 12 pm Saturday.

Read the full story here

US Confirms Two Ukrainian Missiles Caused Sinking Of Russia's 'Moskva' In Black Sea

The United States has confirmed that the now-sunken Russian warship ‘Moskva’ was struck by at least two Ukrainian Neptune missiles. According to the Washington Post, a senior US defence official confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian forces led to the sinking of Russia’s key warship after Moscow claimed that the ship had been on fire. Ukrainian forces had admitted that they attacked the vessel in the Black Sea.

Read the full story here

UN Chief: Russia-Ukraine War To Worsen People's Suffering By Driving Up Food, Fuel Prices

As the war in Ukraine continues to intensify despite global efforts to stop the Russian invasion, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the conflict in the war-torn nation will exacerbate millions of people's misery by rising food and gasoline prices. Highlighting the condition of the Sahel in Africa, Guterres in a tweet on Saturday said that a grave food catastrophe is being driven by conflict and climatic shocks. “The people of the Sahel deserve our support. They cannot be forgotten," he stressed.

Read the full story here

Imran Khan Accuses PMLN Neta Of Abducting 4 PTI Lawmakers, Seeks HC Order To Set Them Free

In the latest bizarre fold of events in Pakistan, Imran Khan-led PTI has alleged that Hamza Shehbaz of PML-N has held kidnapped four of its lawmakers. In relation to the complaint, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved the Lahore High Court seeking directions to the police to recover its Members of Parliament from the custody of Shehbaz, as alleged.

Read the full story here

US President Biden Sparks Confusion, Health Concerns After Bizarre Handshake With Thin Air

US President Joe Biden, 79, on Friday left the Americans muddled after he appeared to shake hands with the invisible thin air following a “God bless you all” sign off during his address at a North Carolina university. Shortly after winding up a nearly 40-minute speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, Biden turned towards his right, stretched his hand and mumbled words, made the gesture of a handshake, leaving the crowd looking stunned.

Read the full story here