Top 10 Headlines: IAF Chopper Crash Lands In Arunachal, No Relief For Param Bir & More

PM Modi To Hand Over HAL-made Light Combat Helicopters To IAF On November 19

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is all set to officially hand over indigenously manufactured Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on November 19. The PM will also be dedicating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

IAF Chopper Crash Lands In Eastern Arunachal Pradesh; Five Crew Members Safe

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crash-landed in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. Five crew members who were on board are said to be safe; however, they have sustained minor injuries. The incident took place when the helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance charge. Sources informed that a court of inquiry will be ordered to determine the reasons for the incident.

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Six-point Action Plan To Clean Yamuna River By February 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that his government has prepared a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025. Addressing the media, Kejriwal vowed to take a dip in the holy river after it is fully cleaned ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Says Kathua Address 'Not Show Of Strength' After 20 Leaders Quit Congress

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that his address in Kathua was not a show of strength after leaders belonging to his camp resigned from their posts. He said that no one consulted him on the letter and came to know about it later as he was in a no connectivity area. "I came to know only after the world knew it," the former MP said.

PM Modi Addresses Credit Flow Meet: 'Time To Strengthen & Invest In India's Aspirations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a symposium on credit flow titled 'Build Synergy for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth' in Delhi, stated that India is ready to leap as the base is strong. While slamming the previous government for infusing corruption in the banking platform, PM Modi outlined that the financial health of the banking sector has improved manifold.

In Tragic Incident, 5 Cows Electrocuted To Death In Chennai Amid Tamil Nadu Rains

In a tragic incident, as many as five cows were electrocuted to death in Chennai's Medavakkam area as incessant rains continued to pound the city on Thursday. The cows belonged to a milk vendor Adhikesavan, a resident of the Babu Nagar area in Medavakkam. As per reports, the cows were electrocuted after they walked into a waterlogged area.

No Interim Protection To Param Bir Singh, SC Asks Lawyer To First Reveal Whereabouts

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Thursday has refused to give interim protection to the absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The apex court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a plea by Singh seeking relief. However, it has also directed Singh's counsel to disclose his whereabouts after the former was appearing in the court for relief. However, Singh's counsel responded that he has no idea where Param Bir Singh is. In addition, the Supreme Court also pulled up the former Mumbai Police Commissioner for failing to join the investigation so far instead of seeking interim protection.

BJP's Strategic Meet To Likely Focus On Follow Up Of Shah's 35-yr-plan For UP: Sources

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda called for a strategic meet with respect to the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. In the meeting, which will have in attendance Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh, state party general secretaries Sunil Bansal among others, sources informed that JP Nadda will brief the BJP workers over the '100 Days 100 Program' campaign, chalked down by the BJP. As part of the campaign, the party will arrange for 100 programs ahead of 100 days to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Poet Slams Priyanka Gandhi For 'unauthorised' Use Of His Poem; 'Not For Cheap Politics'

A poet from Uttar Pradesh has accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of reciting his poem at a rally without his authorization and asked her to refrain from using his literary works for political purposes. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday posted a video of Priyanka Gandhi reciting Pushyamitra Upadhyay’s famous poem ‘Suno Draupadi Sashtra Utha Lo’ while addressing women at a rally in Chitrakoot.

Karnataka Bitcoin Scam: Police Dub Cong Netas' Claims On Missing Crypto Currency 'false'

The Karnataka Commissioner of Police on Thursday responded to the reports regarding the alleged disappearance of 0.08 Bitcoins and called it an 'absolutely false claim'. The police said that 0.03 Bitcoins and three other crypto coins were seized from the account of Robin Khandelwala and were transferred to the Police wallet.

