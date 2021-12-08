Top 10 Headlines: IAF Chopper Crash; Union Min Joshi Mocks Oppn's Inconsistency & More

IAF Chopper Crash: Rajnath Singh Likely To Brief Parliament Over Incident On Thursday

Amid the ongoing developments in the tragic IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor, it is ascertained that the Union government is likely to address the Parliament on Thursday about the incident. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh is expected to make an official statement about the IAF helicopter crash on Thursday.

After Article 370 Abrogation, No Kashmiri Pandits Or Hindus Displaced From J&K: MHA

There has been no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits or Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday. Further stating that some Kashmiri pandit families have moved to the Jammu region, the Ministry clarified that this was done due to the transfer of government employees from Kashmir to Jammu and also due to the winter vacation in educational institutes.

IAF Helicopter Crash: Eyewitness Says Chopper Burst Into Flames Post Collision With Tree

In the latest development in the tragic IAF chopper crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others, Krishnaswamy - an eyewitness of the crash in Tamil Naud's Upper Coonoor- said that the chopper crashed into a tree making a loud noise following which it was engulfed in flames. The locals immediately alerted the police and fire department, he said.

AIUDF MLA Claims 'Aurangazeb Donated Land For Kamakhya Temple'; CM Himanta Warns Of Arrest

Stirring a controversy, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on Tuesday, claimed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had donated land to Guwahati's Kamakhya temple. He added that the Mughal emperor had also donated lands to several other temples. Incensed at his comments, Kutumba Surakshya Mission has filed a complaint against him at the Dispur police station.

UK MP Alleges PM Boris Johnson's Hand In Airlifting Dogs From Afghanistan's Kabul

A senior British MP Chris Bryant accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "a cover-up" over the evacuation of dogs and cats of an animal charity from Kabul, British media reported on Tuesday. Labour Minister, on Dec 7, produced a ‘letter’ written by Boris Johnson's parliamentary aide secretary Trudy Harrison addressing the ex-UK Marine Pen Farthing who founded the Nowzad animal shelter in Kabul. Pen airlifted 140 dogs and 60 cats during the closing days of Afghanistan evacuations.

US: Chris Cuomo's Upcoming Book 'Deep Denial' Dropped By Publisher After CNN Controversy

In another embarrassment for former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was recently fired from CNN, for helping his brother in a sexual harassment case, has dropped by the publication Harper Collins to publish his most touted book. According to a report by Daily Mail, Chris Cuomo's book Deep Denial was about to release by January next year. As per Cuomo, his book was based on the analysis of the Trump era and the way he had handled the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from criticising the former US President, his book has also focused on the topic- how America could fix itself.

Pakistan Railway Minister Suspends Loco Pilot, Assistant For Halting Train To Buy Yoghurt

The Minister of Railways of Pakistan Azam Khan Swati has dismissed a train driver and his helper from their duty on Tuesday after they made an unscheduled halt of a train to buy yoghurt near Kahna railway station. The minister responded after a viral video resurfaced on social media revealed that a loco pilot stopped the train for purchasing yoghurt from a store, as per the Dawn.

Union Min Prahlad Joshi Mocks Opposition's Inconsistency; Asks Cong To 'take Stand First’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Opposition, mocking their lack of cooperation by saying that "let the Congress take a stand first." Noting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that opposes Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's 'no-UPA' call, Union Min Joshi on Wednesday told ANI that "Sharad Pawar says non-Congress parties should unite against Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena says Congress should lead us." Emphasising the change in the political framework of Delhi and Mumbai, Joshi also highlighted that "earlier there used to be friendship in Delhi, which has now totally taken a turn."

IAF Helicopter Crash: Gen Bipin Rawat Getting Treated At Military Hospital, Wellington

In a fateful accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 4 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.

Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash: Passenger Manifest Shows List Of People Onboard IAF Chopper

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief Defence of Staff Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The defence chief was joined by his wife and military personnel in the IAF chopper. According to information accessed by Republic TV Network, there were a total of 14 people onboard the chopper.

