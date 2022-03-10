Top 10 Headlines: IMF Approves $1.4 Bn For Ukraine, Assembly Elections Results & More

Punjab Election 2022: As AAP continues to lead, Raghav Chadha hails 'Kejriwal-Mann jodi'

As the Aam Aadmi Party continues to lead in Punjab, spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday averred that the people of the state have hailed the partnership of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and party CM face Bhagwant Mann. Speaking to the media, AAP's election coordinator of the state said that the people of Punjab had toppled the ruling Congress, which he claimed was engulfed in corruption.

'No question of tampering with EVMs', avers CEC Sushi Chandra; dismisses SP's allegations

Ahead of the counting of votes of assembly elections, the Election Commission of India issued a statement on Thursday. In a statement with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as the undersigned, the Election Commission of India has made clear that there is 'no question' of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in any one of the five states.

Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022: AAP's CM face leads from Dhuri Assembly constituency

Stepping up the ante for the 2021 Punjab Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to declare comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann as their Chief Minister candidate.

Campaigning fiercely, even before the announcement of the CM face, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party left no stone unturned to emerge as an alternative to infighting-ridden Congress. To seize power from the Congress, the party fielded Bhagwant Mann, a popular local face in Sangrur from the Dhuri-- by and large a rural constituency with a composite 74 villages.

IMF approves $1.4bn in emergency funding for Ukraine to mitigate economic impact of war

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board on Wednesday approved an additional $1.4 billion emergency financing for Ukraine to help supplement urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact amid the ongoing war with Russia. The said fund will be disbursed under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to bolster Ukraine's economy amid severe human sufferings and a potentially deep recession predicted for later this year, IMF said in a statement. The monetary fund also informed that the Ukrainian authorities had cancelled an existing stand-by lending arrangement with the global lender but promised to work with the additional funds to design economic reforms focused on growth when conditions permit.

Goa Congress chief moves SC; challenges HC order over sacking of 10 MLAs who joined BJP

Girish Chodankar, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee challenged the Bombay High Court's (Goa bench) order in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9. The petitioner had sought the dismissal of the 10 Congress MLAs who later joined the BJP. The High Court later quashed the petitions.

Zelenskyy signs law on civilian use of weapons to protect Ukraine amid Russian invasion

In the wake of the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Wednesday, allowing civilians to use weapons against Russian troops during wartime. According to a statement by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, the new law regulates the distribution and return of weapons and ammunition to civilians during the war in Ukraine. Now, civilians in the former Soviet nation have the opportunity to participate in repelling and deterring armed aggression by the Russian Federation and/or other states using their own weapons.

US says deployment of Patriot missiles to Poland 'temporary', will go back to Germany

Amid the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, the United States has deployed two Patriot missiles to Poland. The missiles batteries, which are normally stationed in Germany, were redeployed at Poland's request. However, addressing a presser on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby clarified that the movement of Patriot missiles is "temporary" and will be returned to their original position "at appropriate time."

UN chief condemns Russia's 'horrific' attacks on maternity, children's hospital in Ukraine

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday denounced the attacks on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine where maternity and children’s wards were located. After Russian missiles hit the hospital on Wednesday, the UN chief termed the attack in which 17 people sustained injuries as “horrific”. He also noted that it is the civilians are “paying the highest price” amid the Russia-Ukraine war which has “nothing to do with them”. Guterres called the violence “senseless” and urged that the “bloodshed” must end now.

US says 'no plans to restart Keystone XL oil pipeline' even as Russian supply halts

After the premiere of Alberta, Canada urged President Joe Biden-led US administration to resume the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline backed by former President Donald Trump, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, March 9, that the US has “no plans” to restart the project. "There are no plans for that and it would not address any of the problems we're having currently," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Canada to provide Ukraine with additional $50mn in lethal and non-lethal military aid

Canada on Wednesday announced that it will provide Ukraine with an additional $50m in lethal and non-lethal military aid. This would include the Canadian-made cameras used in military drones and other specialised equipment. Ottawa’s defence minister Anita Anand took to her official Twitter handle to announce that Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau will make another shipment of highly-specialised military equipment to Ukraine. “We stand with Ukrainians fighting to defend their country,” she wrote.

