Top 10 Headlines: Imran Khan Offers To Dissolve Assembly; Russian FM To Visit India & More

Pakistan: Imran Khan offers to dissolve Assembly if no-confidence withdrawn; Oppn declines

With April 3 days away, nervous Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to dissolve the Assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Republic learnt on Thursday. According to sources, an “important personality” has given a message of the Pakistan Prime Minister to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif. However, the offer of Imran Khan has been declined by the Opposition, sources added, informing that the leaders have made it clear that the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister would not be withdrawn at any cost, no matter what the offer.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India amid Ukraine war; Check itinerary

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, is scheduled to arrive in India on March 31 for a two-day official visit, his first since Moscow invaded Ukraine last month. Further, Lavrov arrived in China on Wednesday for a two-day visit, to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from countries bordering Afghanistan called by Beijing to discuss the Afghan crisis. After his visit to China, he is slated to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening. The Russian FM's visit was announced in a one-line statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Centre removes AFSPA from 36 districts across Assam, Nagaland & Manipur

In a big development on Thursday, the Union government announced that it was reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast. The states that have been impacted by the decision include Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. The law, which permits the armed forces to use whatever means deemed necessary to maintain public order, has been terminated in 23 districts in Assam, 6 districts of Manipur, and 7 districts of Nagaland. In Arunachal Pradesh, only 3 districts will have AFSPA.

Russia claims to have detained Ukraine's top State Security official in Kyiv amid war

As the relentless war initiated by Vladimir Putin's forces rages on, Russia's troops on Thursday claimed to have detained a top Ukrainian official. According to Russian media reports on March 31, Moscow's troops detained a top Ukrainian State Security official in the Kyiv region. The UN stated on Friday that invading Russian soldiers have abducted and forcefully disappeared dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists, and activists, warning that some incidents resembled "hostage-taking."

On AFSPA reduction, Manipur CM Biren Singh says BJP brought Northeast to mainland India

In one of the first reactions to the central government's announcement of reducing AFSPA applicable areas in Northeastern states, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed and lauded the decision adopted by the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Manipur chief minister asserted that Northeastern states have become a part of mainland India after BJP came into power. Further calling himself a proud BJP member, CM Biren said that the decision will bring oneness and unity in all Northeast states.

BJP gears up for mission Karnataka 2023; top leaders to visit state from April onwards

In a major political scoop, the Republic has learned that to prepare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023, the party has constituted eight teams led by a Union Cabinet Minister. Further, more than twenty Union Ministers, beginning from mid-April, will be landing in Karnataka every week. Sources also revealed that four general secretaries of the party are to be given responsibilities for four different zones of the state. Former CM Yediyurappa's son, Vijayendra, who is currently the BJP's state Vice President, is also likely to get more responsibilities, according to the sources.

China backs Pakistan on US interference claim; 'won't let it become tool of power game'

As political upheaval grips Pakistan, China has taken a stance against 'foreign interference' and has asserted that it will not allow the Cold War mentality to be revived. On Wednesday, March 30, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and affirmed that the Communist country will not allow 'camp confrontation' to be repeated in Asia. "Small and medium-sized countries shall not become tools or even victims of the great power game," Wang Yi said.

HD Kumaraswamy fumes over Halal meat controversy; questions CM Bommai's inaction & silence

With the Hijab controversy in Karnataka yet to settle, another communal flare-up has been sparked in the state by BJP General Secretary CT Ravi after he urged the Hindu community in the state to boycott ‘Halal meat’ to abate alleged ‘economic Jihad.’ Fuming over a series of contentious remarks against a particular community, opposition leader HD Kumaraswamy questioned the state government’s ‘silence’ on the growing attempts by the radical right wong groups to ‘marginalize a particular community.’

Bihar bans diesel-run autos, buses in Patna from April 1; vehicle owners express concern

The Bihar Transport Department, in its latest decision, has banned all diesel-run buses and autos in the state capital, Patna, with effect from 1 April 2022. In a recent tweet, news agency ANI reported that all diesel-run buses and autos are being banned with effect from April 1. The news agency quoted a bus driver as saying, "If we're shut down what will we do? We'll face difficulty. Buses ran for 10 years and now they'll be shut down."

BJP responds to Arvind Kejriwal's 'hooliganism' jibe; 'He made a career out of protesting'

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for staging protests outside his residence, BJP hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, stating that Kejriwal, who made a career out of protesting, is behaving like an insolent kid because someone else can play the game better than him. The BJP's youth wing staged demonstrations outside Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday in protest against his remarks on The Kashmir Files film. During the demonstration, some property was also damaged.

