Top 10 Headlines: India-Central Asia Summit Today; Haryana Extends COVID Curbs & More

PM Modi To Host 1st India-Central Asia Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on Thursday. The online event will see the participation of Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that this will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders, a move that has not yet been even taken by China or Russia, both of which have close strategic ties with these five countries.

Read full story here

Haryana Extends COVID Restrictions Till Feb 10

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced the extension of existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 10. The state government informed that all restrictions placed through orders dated January 5, 10, 13 and 18 will now remain valid till Feb 10. However, the new order allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour.

Read full story here

Goa Election: Shripad Naik's Son Set To Quit BJP Over Ticket Denial; Might Contest Solo

In a big blow to BJP, Union Minister Shripad Naik's son Siddesh Naik is likely to resign from the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Goa polls. A 5-time MP from the North Goa seat, Shripad Naik has been a Minister in the Union Cabinet since May 2014 served in various roles such as MoS (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Culture and Tourism and MoS for Defence. After the Cabinet reshuffle in July 2021, he was appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministries of Tourism as well as Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Read full story here

UP Elections: BJP To Give 15 Seats To Nishad Party, Finalises Negotiation With Ally

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now finalised its negotiation with the Nishad Party regarding the alliance. According to sources, the BJP will have now decided to give 15 seats to its ally Nishad Party for the upcoming polls. The formal announcement regarding the same is set to be made on January 29.

Read full story here

Uttarakhand Election: Congress Changes Harish Rawat's Seat; Gives Ticket To His Daughter

Days before former CM Harish Rawat was set to file his nomination from Ramnagar, the Congress party changed his seat for the upcoming Uttarakhand election. In its third list of candidates released on Wednesday night, it dropped three candidates declared previously, switched the seats of two others and named 5 fresh faces. While Rawat will contest from Lalkuwa, Mahender Pal Singh was nominated from Ramnagar. This comes after Congress leader Ranjit Rawat staked claim for the Ramnagar seat and was vocal against the party's decision to pick the ex-CM instead of him.

Read full story here

COVID-19: Sputnik V More Efficient Against Omicron Than Other Vaccines, Confirm Virologist

The recent findings of Italian research revealed that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has the best effectiveness against the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain when compared to its peers, including Pfizer. Top virologists and vaccine experts from Argentina, France, as well as the United States have praised the Russian vaccine, Sputnik reported. The research discovered that the COVID vaccine Sputnik V has been generally 2.1 times more effective against the Omicron than two doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Read full story here

US Rejects Russia's Demand To Ban Ukraine From NATO, Offers 'diplomatic Path Forward'

As tensions along Ukraine-Russia continue to broil, the US on Wednesday delivered a written response to the Kremlin against the list of security guarantees made last December. The formal letter, hand-delivered by US ambassador to Russia Jake Sullivan, reiterated Washington's commitment to 'uphold principle' of NATO's 'Open Door Policy', as the United States has rejected NATO ban on Ukraine and offered Moscow a 'serious diplomatic path forward'. However, the US remained prepared to discuss security concerns raised by Russia, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding that the response was "fully coordinated" with Ukraine, and European allies and partners.

Read full story here

Russia, Ukraine Agree On 'unconditional Truce' In Donbas Region During Paris Talks

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday agreed at four-way talks in Paris that all parties should observe a ‘ceasefire’ in the east of Ukraine after indulging in talks for over eight hours. According to Sputnik, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said that all sides agreed that “the truce must be observed unconditionally”. Moscow and Kyiv met in Paris in Normandy Format meeting, including representatives from France and Germany. The four nations, as per the report, made an inventory of the political problems related to Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine and agreed on a truce in Donbas.

Read full story here

India Vs West Indies: BCCI Announces 18-man Squad For Upcoming ODI And T20I Series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in February. The India vs West Indies series will include three ODIs and the same number of T20Is, with the first ODI slated to commence on February 6th in Ahmedabad. The big headline is that Rohit Sharma will return to Team India's squad for both the ODI and the T20I series after recovering from a hamstring injury and will take over the leadership role of captain.

Read full story here

Daniil Medvedev Credits Djokovic For Comeback Win, Meets With Boos By AUS Open Crowd

World No 2, Daniil Medvedev, on Wednesday had to dig deep to beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal match and progress to the semifinal of the Australian Open. The Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match witnessed the Russian winning the match in five sets 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2) 7-5, 6-4 in four hours, 42 minutes. It was just the second time that Daniil Medvedev had recovered from two sets down to win a match at a Grand Slam event. The win over Auger-Aliassime means Daniil Medvedev semifinal match will be against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Read full story here