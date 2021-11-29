Top 10 Headlines: India Offers Support For Africa To Fight Omicron; Twitter CEO Steps Down

Govt To Consider Revoking Suspension If Rajya Sabha MPs Tender Apology

Hours after 12 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha, government sources have hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology. Sources from the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office have told Republic TV that if the MPs tender an 'unconditional written apology', the decision may be reconsidered.

India Offers Support For Africa To Fight Omicron; Ready To Send Supplies & COVID Vaccines

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday offered assistance to Africa, which is battling the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 stating that it was ready to send supplies bilaterally or through Covax. Issuing a statement, the MEA expressed solidarity with nations battling Omicron and affirmed that India stands ready to supply life-saving essentials and medical equipment to their African counterparts.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, Names Parag Agrawal As Successor

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday stepped down as the CEO of the social media company. He will be succeeded by Twitter's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal. CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Dorsey informed that he will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022. Agrawal has been CTO since 2017 and at Twitter since 2011.

Akali Dal Calls Congress 'failed Opposition'; Slams Party Leaders Over Farm Law Protests

After Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the BJP government is 'terrified' of debate in Parliament after the Farm Laws Repeal bill 2021 was passed in both Houses without discussion, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Congress over farm laws protests, calling them a 'failed opposition.'

Secret Meeting Between Sachin Vaze & Param Bir Singh?

In a sensational development, Republic TV has learned that a closed-door meeting was allegedly held between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-API Sachin Vaze post the hearing of the Chandiwal Commission on Monday. According to sources, a secret meeting was allegedly held between the two disgraced cops for one hour after Param Bir marked his appearance before the panel. The meeting is said to have been held close to a chamber near the Commission.

'Closely Monitoring Situation': Scindia On Resuming Int'l Flights Amid Omicron Scare

Amid the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron', Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the situation is being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other ministries regarding ''any further decision'' on resuming scheduled international passenger services.

Congress Censures Captain Amarinder-Khattar Meet; Says It's 'against Punjab's Interest'

The Congress party on Monday came down heavily on the meeting between former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar saying that anyone joining hands with the BJP would be 'rejected' by the people of the state. Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Gurkirat Kotli blamed the BJP for ruining the 'atmosphere' of the state with the Farm Laws saying that a sensitive environment had been created following the reforms.

Amarinder Confident Of Forming Govt With BJP, Akali Faction In Punjab; 'Wait For Time'

In a major development, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asserted that his party will form the next government in the State along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction. Amarinder's statement comes after he held a key meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which the former Punjab CM described as a courtesy call.

No Delay In Grant Of Permanent Commission To Women Officers In Army: Govt

As many as 557 women officers have been granted Permanent Commission (PC) in the Indian Army following a judgement by the Supreme Court in February last year, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said there was no delay in granting Permanent Commission to any woman officer. He said, "557 women officers have been granted Permanent Commission in Indian Army after the Supreme Court judgment dated February 17."

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar Set To Take Charge As Indian Navy Chief On Nov 30

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is set to take over as the country's next Navy chief on November 30. He handed over charge of Western Naval Command to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh on Monday at a ceremony. He will succeed Admiral Karambir Singh, who is the incumbent Indian Navy chief. Before Kumar was appointed as the Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on February 28 this year, he was heading the Eastern Naval Command.

