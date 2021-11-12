Top 10 Headlines: India-Russia Meet Likely In Dec; Aryan Khan Records Statement With NCB

Russia's Vladimir Putin likely to visit India for annual bilateral with PM Modi on Dec 6

For the annual India-Russia bilateral summit, sources have informed Republic that Russia's President Vladimir Putin will be visiting the country in December and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The date of his visit, sources further informed, could be on December 6, though it remains to be confirmed. Confirmation of Putin's visit to India could also hinge on the COVID situation in Russia, though there are clearly a number of key matters to discuss, especially given the changed security scenario since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and China's expansionism.

In Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Medical student allegedly murdered; resident doctors on strike

In a shocking incident, a final-year MBBS student of Yavatmal's Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital in Maharashtra was allegedly murdered. Identified as Ashok Pal, the MBBS student was found in a badly injured state near the college's hostel around 8.50 pm on Wednesday. Thereafter, the 24-year-old was rushed to the accident ward of the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, as per police.

BJP vows to expose Nawab Malik in alleged Waqf Board scam: 'He'll spend New Year in jail'

A day after raids were conducted in Pune over Waqf Board land, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday accused Maharashtra's Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik of 'betraying the Muslims'.

Vowing to expose Nawab Malik, Haji Arafat Shaikh said that he has detailed evidence of the encroachment of Muslims' lands and the illegal sale and purchase of the same. Haji Arafat Shaikh said that he will submit all the Nawab Malik-related evidence to the concerned authorities.

NCB records statement of Vijay Pagare who says 'Aryan Khan framed' in Mumbai drug bust

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau recorded the statement of Vijay Pagare. A witness in Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, Vijay Pagare's statement has been recorded on camera. Present at the time of the raids, Pagare, as per sources, has informed the investigative agency of how things unfolded on the night of October 2, and that Aryan Khan was framed. On the said date, the NCB under Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had conducted raids in Cordelia cruise ship bound from Mumbai to Goa for an alleged rave party and had arrested 8 including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan records statement with NCB at Navi Mumbai's RAF Camp in Cruise drug case

At the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp in Navi Mumbai, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Friday will be interrogated by the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in relation to the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case, in which he is an accused. Sources have informed Republic that Aryan's legal team has already reached the RAF camp while Shah Rukh Khan's son has reached the RAF camp in Navi Mumbai. After evading summons for quite some time, Aryan Khan finally appeared before the NCB and will be interrogated by Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is the incumbent Deputy Director-General of the NCB and is heading the SIT.

BJP fumes at Congress' 'pathological hatred against Hinduism' after Rahul Gandhi's shocker

The Congress party has hit the axe on its own foot by issuing controversial remarks against Hindutva once again, which met with strong criticism and condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Gayatri Prajapati reacts to his life sentence; 'The UP govt has conspired against me'

Soon after former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati on Friday was sentenced to life imprisonment in a gangrape case, he took a dig at the state government, accusing them of conspiring against him to end his political career and ruin his life.

After getting life term by the court, Prajapati said, "The UP govt has conspired against me. My life has been ruined. My daughters are not getting married. UP govt is afraid of me. They want to end my political career."

Ram Mandir priests, RSS leaders demand Salman Khurshid be booked over Hindutva-ISIS remark

A massive controversy has erupted over Samlan Khurshid's new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' in which the senior Congress leader compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a strong protest against the author and his party's ideology, with many states calling for a ban on the contentious book.

Khurshid's words also invited criticism from his own party member Ghulam Nabi Azad, who said comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Boko Haram is "factually wrong and an exaggeration." Khurshid's comparison caused unease even within the allies of Congress, with Shiv Sena issuing a strong condemnation.

Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg alleging Facebook is biased towards BJP; seeks inquiry

Congress on Friday wrote to Facebook seeking an internal inquiry into the functioning of its unit in India. In the letter, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has brought to the notice of CEO Mark Zuckerberg the 'apparent and evident' bias Facebook has shown towards the ruling dispensation despite their 'proclivity for sharing hate speech, misinformation, fake news and inflammatory content on the platform'.

Ravi Shastri rubbishes bubble breach reports during Ind-Eng series, says 'stories planted'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri stepped down from his role after four years at the helm. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Shastri was asked about the breach of supposed bio-bubble during India's tour of England. Shastri explained that there was no such bubble set up in the first place.

