Top 10 Headlines: India To Send 65,000 Mt Of Urea To Sri Lanka, Gyanvapi Mosque Row

Madhya Pradesh: 3 police officers slain by poachers; CM announces Rs 1 Cr ex gratia to kin

In a breaking development from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, three police personnel were fired upon by poachers late Friday night. The incident happened while the police officers were approaching the forest following which, the poachers suddenly started firing directly at them.

During the clash which broke out in the forest under the limits of Aaron Police Station in Guna, the sub-inspector of Aaron Police Station, the head constable, and a constable died on the spot.

Gyanvapi mosque row: 40% survey completed with full cooperation on day 1 amid security

In a key development, 40% of the videographic survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed on Saturday amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. As per sources, 4 basements were surveyed. To begin with, barricades were placed to block the movement of vehicles and all surveyors were strictly instructed to keep their mobile phones outside the mosque premises. Moreover, shops within an approximate radius of 500 m from the mosque remained close until day 1 of the survey concluded.

Russia warns Finland & Sweden to face military action if moving ahead with NATO decision

As the war rages on in Eastern Europe with no signs of cessation of hostilities anywhere in sight, the prospects of Sweden and Finland joining the NATO military alliance have been doing the rounds. Reacting to the speculations, Kremlin warned the countries to face "military-technical" repercussions. The major development from the Russian side came a day after Finland's President and Prime Minister announced that the Nordic country would apply right away for membership in NATO. While retreating from the stand, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said, "You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror."

India to provide 65,000 metric tonnes of urea to Sri Lanka amid raging economic crisis

Amid Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis, India will supply the island nation with 65,000 metric tonnes of urea in yet another effort to assist. According to the Daily Mirror, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, met with the Secretary of India's Department of Fertilizers, Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, on May 13 to discuss the issue.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ex-French soldier accuses Kyiv of war crimes; 'I was shocked...'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a volunteer as well as former French military soldier, Adrien Boke, who was on a humanitarian mission in Ukraine, expressed his thoughts on how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting "crimes" that are completely different from the "television version", ANI reported. According to him, Ukrainian forces shot at captured Russian soldiers in their knees, and officers in the head.

Gujarat ATS makes several new arrests in illegal arms sale case; detains 37 people

In the recent update on Gujarat's illegal arms sale and crime syndicate case, the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday made several new arrests and also recovered pistols and live cartridges from them. According to the officials, in a mission to crack down on the illegal crime syndicate in the state, Gujarat ATS made 37 more arrests and recovered over 78 illegal weapons and live ammunition on Friday.

Delhi: Ranas recite Hanuman Chalisa; vow to fight against Maha CM's 'Lanka of corruption'

The Rana duo as promised began their Padyatra and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at Old Hanuman temple in New Delhi on Saturday. With heavy police force, independent MP Navneet Rana and independent MLA Ravi Rana started their march along with their followers towards Old Hanuman Temple in Delhi. After reaching the Temple, the Rana duo started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and those who accompanied them also echoed "Jai Shree Ram" chants after Hanuman Chalisa was recited.

'Owaisi insulted Muslims by glorifying Aurangzeb': Devendra Fadnavis hits out at AIMIM MLA

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for visiting Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad on Thursday before addressing a rally. In a media interaction on Friday, he made it clear that BJP won't tolerate anyone glorifying the late Mughal emperor. Accusing the AIMIM supremo's brother of insulting Muslims with his gesture, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly demanded action against him. At the same time, he cast aspersions on the will of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to take action in this regard.

US 'deeply troubled' by Israeli police's actions on slain journalist's funeral procession

As photographs of Israeli police clashing with Palestinians at the funeral possession of Shireen Abu Akleh raged a storm on the internet, the US said that it was “deeply troubled” by it. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised that “every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner.”

China's stringent measures & 'Zero-COVID-19' policy mobilising public discontent: Report

More than two years after the first-ever instance of COVID-19 was discovered in China, Beijing’s strict lockdown measures against Coronavirus are increasingly mobilising people against the Xi Jinping-led Communist government in the country. Several Chinese cities including Shanghai have doubled down on COVID-19 pandemic curbs after a short period of losing up, including a rigorously implemented zero-COVID strategy. However, the government’s actions have triggered frustration among the citizens who have lived nearly 29 months under stringent measures.

