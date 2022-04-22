Top 10 Headlines: India-UK Ink 6 MoUs; Alwar Temple Demolition; Sunjwan Encounter & More

On Day 2 of Boris Johnson's visit, India-UK ink 2 governmental & 4 non-governmental MoUs

In a key development, India and United Kingdom signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. Of the six MoUs exchanged, two are Government to Government while four are Non-Governmental. The MoUs have been signed during UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's two-day visit to India.

Sunjwan terror attack: CCTV footage of Jammu encounter accessed; 2 terrorists neutralised

Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive footage of the Jammu encounter in which terrorists can be seen hurling a grenade followed by firing. In the Sunjwan encounter, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed. One CISF officer was also martyred in the incident. Security forces on Friday foiled an attempt by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit by neutralising suspected Pakistan terrorists.

As India seeks extradition of fugitives Nirav Modi & Mallya, Boris Johnson assures action

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that it is keen on bringing back the economic fugitives to India to face justice. The remarks were made by India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson. Addressing the media, Shringla revealed that Indian authorities have been pursuing the matter for some time at different levels with UK. Moreover, he also mentioned that the same was discussed during the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Boris Johnson.

Alwar Temple Demolition: Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Gehlot govt on 'appeasement politics'

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday slammed Congress, alleging that the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is targeting the Hindus and is involved in deep appeasement politics. He said that the demolition Congress is doing is with questionable intent whereas, the BJP is getting rid of illegal encroachment. Rathore said, "We saw the action of Rajasthan Congress government, you lose confidence in them. They started with the demolition of Salasar Ram darbar from there Karauli riots...and moving on the similar path of targeting Hindu."

Russia's MoD says phase two of 'special operation' aims to establish control of Donbass

Russian troops have entered the crucial second phase of what it calls the 'special military operation' and now aim to connect the south of Russia with the Crimean territory annexed by the Russian forces in 2014 by land, the commander of the Russian troops in the Central Military District, Rustam Minnekaev, said. Kremlin troops are establishing the land corridor after they captured the strategic port city of Mariupol to the south.

WATCH: Congress MLA warned Alwar voters against backing BJP days before Temple demolition

In a shocking statement, a Congress MLA was seen telling residents of Rajasthan's Alwar that as they voted for the BJP they will have to face demolition. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena is seen asking the residents of Alwar to give him the political assurance and the numbers required and he will ensure that the demolition stops. The video was reportedly shot days before three temples were demolished in Alwar. Notably, a BJP board is presently in charge of Alwar's Rajgarh.

Shatrughan Sinha backs Mamata Banerjee as 'PM candidate', weighs in on bulldozer crackdown

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Friday calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 'suitable PM candidate' and the 'real gamechanger' of the 2024 elections. Thanking the people for the historic victory in the Asansol bypolls, Sinha stated that he was grateful to the TMC for entrusting him with the responsibility. He also shared that after his resounding victory, he will go and meet LK Advani and seek his blessings.

Jahangirpuri: 5-member Samajwadi Party delegation reaches demolition site for probe

Amid heightened debate on the anti-encroachment drive, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party reached Jahangirpuri on Friday. The five-member delegation is headed by MPs Shafiqur Rehman Barg and ST Hasan. Also comprising Ravi Prakash Varma, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Javed Ali Khan, the delegation is to get a first-hand account of the site where Delhi Nagar Nigam bulldozers had razed structures. The five members will submit the report on the same to the Delhi, Lucknow quarters of the party on April 23.

Shattered Alwar locals bust Congress MLA's 'with public support' claim on Temple razing

A political slugfest has emanated in Rajasthan after three temples in Alwar were bulldozed to remove encroachments. Speaking to Republic exclusively, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena said that demolition has been only done for the welfare of the locals at Rajgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan. He said, “ Demolition has been done only after issuing a prior notice, action has been taken under the 'master-plan' tax in Rajgarh of Alwar. There was agreement from people behind the demolition.”

Irfan Pathan's 'My country has potential. BUT' remark gets resolute reply from Amit Mishra

Thirty-nine-year-old Indian wrist spinner Amit Mishra took to this official Twitter handle on Friday and responded to a tweet by former cricketer Irfan Pathan about India. Earlier in the day, Irfan shared a tweet about India saying, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………” In response to the nebulous & open-ended tweet, the wrist-spinner responded to Irfan by saying that India has the potential to be the greatest country on the earth, only if it is realised that the Indian Constitution should be the first book to follow.

Image: Republic World