Top 10 Headlines: India Wins Thomas Cup; Two Sikhs Shot Dead In Pakistan & More

India Stun 14-time Champions Indonesia To Win 1st-ever Thomas Cup Title In 73 Years

Team India scripted history on Sunday by lifting their first Thomas Cup when they defeated 14-time champions Indonesia in the finals by an emphatic scoreline of 3-0. The legendary Indonesian team was left stunned as the Indian team dished out a performance for the ages. Their team comprised of World Championship medalist Lakshya sen, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and world no.8 doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Here is a look at Team India's winning moment in the Thomas Cup 2022 final, a moment that would be remembered for years to come.

In Pakistan's Peshawar, Two Sikhs Shot Dead In Broad Daylight; Politicians Condemn Attack

As incidents of atrocities on minorities in Pakistan are on a rise, in a shocking development from the neighbouring country, two Sikh businessmen were shot dead in broad daylight in Peshawar on Sunday. The incident took place in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where two unidentified shooters fired bullets at the two Sikhs further leading to another addition of targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

J&K: One Civilian Killed As Terrorist Opens Fire On CRPF Patrol Party In Pulwama

In a tragic update, a civilian was killed after a terrorist fired upon the joint patrol party of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. As per the police, the firing took place near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian. Soon after the firing, Shoib Ah Ganie of Turkwangam was injured, following which he was referred to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries, the Kashmir police added.

Finland's President & PM Officially Announce Country's Intention To Join NATO

In the latest development, the Finnish government officially announced on Sunday that the country intends to apply for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership. Speaking at a joint press conference, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement in Helsinki. "This is a historic day. A new era begins," Niinisto said, as per the Associated Press (AP). As per reports, the decision is expected to be approved by the Finnish Parliament in the next few days.

Jharkhand MGNREGA Scam: ED Questions Former JMM Leader After IAS Pooja Singhal's Arrest

Following suspended Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal’s arrest in a money-laundering case, Ravi Kejriwal, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer was being questioned on Sunday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the zonal office in Ranchi. Kejriwal was once considered a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He was expelled by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Mundka Fire Tragedy: Delhi Police Details Rescue Efforts That Helped Save Over 50 People

Two days after a massive fire at a building outside Delhi's Mundka metro station claimed 27 lives, Delhi Police, on May 15, addressed the press and briefed about the rescue efforts and subsequent investigations into the tragedy. The owner of the building, Manish Lakra, who was able to flee the scene with his family, has been arrested.

AAP Blames BJP For Mundka Fire; Claims Saffron Party Is Linked To Arrested Building Owner

In a massive allegation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the BJP had ties to Mundka building owner Manish Lakra, under whose supervision illegal industrial activity was carried out. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak presented two photographs showing the accused Manish Lakra, alongside BJP leaders. Pathak alleged that the saffron party's MCD permitted illegal activity because of their 'ties' with Lakra.

Thomas Cup: Sports Min Anurag Thakur Announces ₹1 Cr Prize Post Indian Team's Historic Win

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and extended his congratulation to the India men’s badminton team for their historic milestone of winning the Thomas Cup for the first time. India defeated the 14-time champion Indonesia by 3-0 in the finals on Sunday and claimed the title. The day started with Lakshya Sen's win before the duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match, before Kidambi Srikanth won the men’s singles match and made India the champions.

Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Calls Leaders Of 10 Parties To Discuss Political Situation

After being sworn in as the new PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe invited leaders of the 10 political parties that quit the government to represent the parliament independently. He called out leaders to discuss the current political situation in Sri Lanka. In response to the Prime Minister’s invitation, the relevant political parties said that an appointment would be sought following the meeting of their party leaders this evening.

Over 1 Lakh Speakers Removed In UP, No Violence On Ram Navami & Eid: Yogi Adityanath

At a time when the debate around the loudspeaker row has not yet subsided, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invoked the issue and said that almost 1 lakh loudspeakers have been removed across the state so far. CM Yogi, who was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of several developmental projects in Gorakhpur including the development project at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), reiterated his previous claims and said that there was peace in the state during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, and Eid celebrations, and no untoward incidents took place on the occasions.

