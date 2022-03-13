Top 10 Headlines: Indian Embassy In Kyiv Relocated To Poland; AAP's Roadshow & More

Russia-Ukraine war: Indian embassy in Kyiv temporarily relocated to Poland, confirms MEA

In view of the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been relocated to Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday. In an official statement, the MEA noted the rise in attacks in the western part of Ukraine and stated that owing to the 'rapidly deteriorating security situation', the Indian Embassy will be temporarily shifted to neighbouring Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further development, the MEA announced.

As Odisha MLA runs over crowd injuring 22, BJP pulls up BJD, calls suspension a 'drama'

At least 22 people were injured after suspended Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday. Those injured comprised 15 members of the BJP and seven police personnel-- two of whom including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu-were seriously injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS.

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal hold roadshow in Amritsar post poll victory

Punjab Chief Minister (elect) Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate and thank the people of Punjab for giving them a huge majority in the just-concluded assembly elections. Prior to the 'thanksgiving' roadshow, the future Chief Minister of Punjab and AAP chief visited the Golden Temple to pray for the future of the northern state and later to Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to martyrs.

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi chairs CCS meet, reviews India's security preparedness

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 18th day on March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review India's security preparedness and the emerging global scenario. According to sources quoted by ANI, PM Modi also discussed the extent of the usage of technology in the defence sector globally and how far India has progressed in the same.

Ukraine claims Russia attacked humanitarian centre in Lviv & ancient monastery in Donetsk

A Russian airstrike on a military training centre in western Ukraine killed at least nine persons and injured 57 others. Russian soldiers fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 19 miles northwest of Lviv and 22 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, the governor of the Lviv area. The US and NATO have dispatched instructors to the range, which is also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel on a regular basis.

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ramming DCP’s car, released on bail

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by Delhi Police last month in a case of rash driving. The billionaire businessman was driving a Jaguar Land Rover that hit the car of the District Commissioner of Police of South Delhi, officials said.

As per the complaint, the speeding Land Rover rammed DCP Benita Mary Jaiker's vehicle outside Mother International School on Aurobindo Marg on February 22. Sharma reportedly fled from the scene. The DCP's car was being driven by her driver, constable Deepak Kumar when the incident took place. He noted down the number of the Land Rover and informed the DCP.

US Secy Blinken avers $200 mn aid should help Ukraine meet armoured, airborne threats

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Sunday, stated that the United States' additional military assistance of USD 200 million for Ukraine's defence will assist the country's troops in combating both armoured and airborne threats. The total security assistance provided to Kyiv by the Joe Biden administration now exceeds USD 1.2 billion mark.

Madhya Pradesh ATS nab terrorists from Bhopal's Aishbagh; incriminating materials seized

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday, March 13, nabbed several terrorists from the state’s capital Bhopal. The arrest was made under the massive operation run by the intelligence agencies. As per sources, the arrests were made from the Aishbagh area of Bhopal. MP ATS seized religious texts, literature, laptops and other incriminating evidence from the residence of the accused. A thorough inspection and investigation of the seized material is being conducted to divulge more information from the same.

MGP chief slams TMC's Goa polls results; says 'we and BJP have to run govt for 5 years'

Terming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a 'new party' in Goa, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Chief Sudin Dhavalikar said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has lost all seats. The MGP chief had earlier clarified that the party will give 'unconditional' support to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) which won 20 seats in the state, just one short of total majority, however, it immediately received the support of independent candidates.

UK claims Moscow trying to encircle Ukrainian forces from Kharkiv and Mariupol

As the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered the third week, the UK Defence Ministry on Sunday claimed that Russian troops are attempting to encircle Ukrainian soldiers in the east of the country as they move from Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south. Earlier in the day, the Ministry shared a Tweet, stating that the Russian forces moving from Crimea are aiming to avoid Mykolaiv as they head west toward Odesa. However, the Ministry also noted that Russia is paying a high price for each move, as the Ukrainian armed forces continue to resist the Russian troops throughout the war-torn country.

(Image: Republic)