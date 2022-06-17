Top 10 Headlines: Indian Navy Chief Backs Agnipath Scheme, Protest Over Agnipath & More

Indian Navy Chief backs Agnipath scheme to the hilt; tells Arnab why it's transformative

As aggressive protests, fuelled by misinformation, were witnessed in different parts of the country over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami over the benefits of the Agnipath scheme and the importance of stopping the spread of misinformation which is leading to violence.

Read Full Story Here

In Bihar, schoolkids left terrified as their bus is stranded in Darbhanga Agnipath protest

In a shocking incident, a school bus with children on board got stuck in the middle of the road during a blockade in Bihar's Darbhanga by an unruly crowd protesting against the Central government's Agnipath Scheme. In visuals obtained by Republic TV, school children, aged between 5 and 6 years, are seen crying after being stranded in the middle of the agitation. Later, after police intervention, the bus managed to get out of the blockade.

Read Full Story Here

Agnipath scheme: EAM Jaishankar hails govt's decision to increase age limit to 23 years

As violent protests, sparked by misinformation on the Agnipath scheme, continue to rage across several parts of the country, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, on Friday, said that the military recruitment programme will give young people an opportunity to join the country's defence system. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years for the first year of recruitment for the scheme that will allow a significant number of youngsters to join India's armed forces.

Read Full Story Here

Agnipath scheme: Army Vice Chief asserts 'opportunities abound' for Agniveers after 4 yrs

There are multiple opportunities for the Agniveers after completing four years in service, assured Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju amid the protests against the Armed Forced recruitment scheme due to misinformation. The Lt Gen stated that the benefits include priority in government jobs and a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which can be used for setting up a business, and pursuing further studies.

Read Full Story Here

Punjab CM Mann demands rollback of Agnipath scheme; 'should not keep soldiers on rent'

Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised the recruitment policy and lashed out at the Centre claiming that the BJP-led government is going to keep soldiers on rent. The Punjab CM Mann added that the country "does not need an army on rent" and demanded that the scheme be rolled back. Mann also pointed out that the young aspirants are ready to serve but at the end of their tenure they will be out and will not receive a pension.

Read Full Story Here

Bombay HC dismisses Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh’s pleas to cast votes for MLC polls

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed the pleas to allow the temporary release of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, scheduled to be held on June 20. The NCP ministers are in judicial custody in separate money laundering cases currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 last year in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Read Full Story Here

RSS slams Opposition for 'misleading youth' on Agnipath scheme, alleges big conspiracy

In its first reaction to the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) called it a commendable initiative that will provide youth with employment opportunities. Slamming the opposition over the protests against the scheme, RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar alleged that they are misleading the people.

Read Full Story Here

Ukrainian troops claim over 33,000 Russian soldiers slain since onset of military conflict

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated with Russian forces attacking the Ukrainian territories and the ex-soviet state putting up tough resilience against the Kremlin troops, the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday claimed that more than 33,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the conflict. The General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that in 114 days of full-scale military aggression on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 33,000 people along with 1,449 tanks, 3,545 armoured combat vehicles, 729 artillery systems, 233 multiple rocket launchers, 97 air defence facilities, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters among other war weapons.

Read Full Story Here

UK govt approves extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to US

The British government on June 17, approved the extradition of Wikileaks' founder Julian Assange to the US where he is wanted on charges of espionage. A UK court had earlier overturned the verdict of Westminster Magistrate Court, which had halted the extradition order owing to concerns about Assange's mental health and conditions in United States prison. The decision of the appellate court was to be challenged. UK Supreme Court had maintained that Assange could not appeal against a lower court's decision, raising his chances of extradition. The case went to the Britain government for a decision while Wikileaks' founder still had some legal options.

Read Full Story Here

Agnipath protests: Uttar Pradesh ADG says 'mobs were provoked', warns of Police action

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar on Friday responded to the nationwide agitation against the Centre's Agnipath Scheme and stated that protesters are being provoked by a few organisations. He informed that the police forces are deployed across the city and claimed that the situation is under control now. The UP ADG also added that with the help of Army personnel and public representatives, the administration is trying to educate the youth regarding the benefits of the Agnipath scheme. UP ADG's remarks came amidst the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World