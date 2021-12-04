Top 10 Headlines: India's 4th Omicron Case In Mumbai; Maha Govt Moves SC Against Param Bir

Omicron: Maharashtra man tests positive for new COVID variant; 4th case in India

India has detected its fourth case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. A man, who returned from South Africa recently has tested positive for the new variant in Mumbai's Kalyan-Dombivali municipal area on Saturday. The man had travelled back to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi, news agency PTI reported. This is the first confirmed case of Omicron in Maharashtra.

Maha govt moves SC against Param Bir Singh; says he withheld facts & isn't a whistleblower

The Maharashtra government on Saturday challenged Param Bir Singh's Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court. The government 'denied each and every allegation, statement and averment' made by the suspended cop, pointing out that it was 'contrary to and inconsistent' with all the facts.

Nawab Malik summoned after Sameer Wankhede's kin files atrocities case against minister

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede's kin Sanjay Wankhede on Saturday filed a case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik at the Washim district court under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court has summoned Malik, who is also Maharashtra's minority affairs minister, on December 13, and asked him to respond to the plea.

Sidhu wants India-Pakistan border open to trade & people; 'Infiltrators will cross anyway'

Invoking yet another controversy, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday batted for the India-Pakistan trade. The cricketer-turned-politician justified his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians.

RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav says PM Narendra Modi-led govt 'ensuring' there is no caste census

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was ensuring that there is no caste-based census.

Addressing the media, Lalu Yadav explained his comment by saying that "the population of SC/ST has risen hence, the government will have to give jobs to them all."

AIADMK to elect leadership as O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami file nomination

AIADMK is all set to have an elected leadership for the first time after J Jayalalithaa’s death as O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami filed their nominations on Saturday. O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted their nomination form for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator respectively to the party’s election commissioners C Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman at the AIADMK headquarters. Both leaders are to be elected unopposed.

Amid India's protest, China suspends projects in Sri Lanka due to 'concern by third party'

Amid the strong protest lodged by India, China on Friday suspended a project to set up hybrid energy plants in three islands of Sri Lanka. Issuing a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka announced that Sino Soar Hybrid Technology's project to build a Hybrid Energy system in three northern islands of the country was being suspended due to 'security concern from a third party'. The Chinese firm had been awarded the contract to come up with a hybrid renewable energy system in Nagadeepa, Delft, and Analthivu islands in January 2021. The three Lankan islands, located off the coast of Jaffna are strategically close to Tamil Nadu.

India approves Rs 5,000 cr AK 203 rifles deal with Russia ahead of Putin's visit: Sources

In a key development, the Centre has given its final approval to a nearly Rs 5,000 crore deal to manufacture over 5,00,000 AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles by an Indo-Russian joint venture at a manufacturing facility in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Saturday. The mega-deal is expected to be formally announced at a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Delhi on Monday, they said.

Joe Biden, Vladamir Putin to meet virtually next week amid rising tensions over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will talk over a video call on Tuesday amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow due to the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border which is seen as a sign of possible invasion.

When Katrina Kaif described her ideal man & said 'emotional connect' is most important

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding preparation is going in full swing. Although the Bollywood duo hasn't officially confirmed their upcoming nuptials, several media outlets, citing various sources, have confirmed their wedding news.

