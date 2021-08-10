Top 10 Headlines: India's Tallest Tricolour Flies High In J&K; COVID Cases Rise In Kerala

India's Tallest Tricolour Flies High At 100m Tall In J&K's Gulmarg, Hoisted By Indian Army

A 100 ft tall National flag has been dedicated to the nation at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. The ceremony was presided over by Army Commander Northern Command Lt. Gen. Y.K Joshi. In a modest ceremony, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K Joshi honoured the soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The Army commander also felicitated certain members of the civil society who had contributed immensely towards building the nation in a prosperous way through various endeavours.

Congress MP Climbs Atop Rajya Sabha Benches, Throws rulebook At Chair

High Drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after Opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table, shouting anti-government slogans while the discussion on farm laws was ongoing. Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

Neeraj Chopra Speaks To Republic On Future Plans & Fulfilling Milkha Singh's Olympic Dream

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has returned to India to a resounding welcome and glory. In an interview with Republic TV, the star athlete shared his feelings behind creating history at Tokyo Olympics, his passion for shopping, and what the future looked like for Indian sports.

10 Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar: Terrorists Targeted SSP Vehicle, Says CRPF

A grenade attack that occurred on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar has injured at least ten people. Police officials say that the target of the terrorists was J&K Police and the CRPF; however, they missed the target, and the grenade exploded on the road injuring at least ten civilians, of which nine are local while one is from Kolkata. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their situation is said to be stable. The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to catch the culprits.

India Starts Evacuating Citizens From Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, special Flight Arranged

In a major development, the Indian Government has swung into action and has requested Indians based in Afghanistan to leave Mazar-e-Sharif amid escalating oppression from the terrorist outfit Taliban. The Indian embassy in Mazar-e-Sharif is also set to shut down temporarily, evacuating its diplomats from the consulate after Taliban seized control of the city yesterday, the sixth city to be seized by the terrorist outfit. It is pertinent to note that the embassy in Kabul is still functional.

Congress Demands Restoration Of Full Statehood For J&K; Bats For Land And Job Rights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit has demanded the restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory. Addressing party workers in Srinagar, the Congress leader also stated that the grand old party seeks free and fair elections. This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The Congress and other mainstream parties, mainly the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have echoed similar demands from the Centre.

COVID Curve Goes Up; Central Team To Visit Kerala Districts With Highest Number Of Cases

As Kerala continues to see rises in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that central teams would visit the state to take stock of the current Coronavirus situation. This latest development comes when some Kerala districts, including Malappuram and Kozhikode, have witnessed a high positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Pakistan's Terror Launchpad At International Border Exposed On Camera, Visuals Accessed

In a major development, Republic has accessed visuals of a terror launchpad that has been spotted inside the Pakistani territory of the international border. The visuals also show a group of four terrorists in the launchpad near the international border. Moreover, the terror launchpads are situated right beside Pakistan Rangers'post. Indian security forces have therefore been put on a high alert amid the looming threat.

Pegasus Probe Pleas: SC Adjourns Matter To August 16; Declines To Issue Notice To Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the pleas seeking a probe into the Pegasus snooping row to August 16 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to seek instructions from the Centre. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant was hearing petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar, Narendra Mishra, three journalists and the Editors Guild of India. At the outset, the SG informed the court that all petitioners barring TMC leader Yashwant Sinha had served the Centre with a copy of their respective pleas.

Proposed Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train To Stop At Ayodhya, Final DPR To Be Ready By Sept

According to Republic sources, a stop at Ayodhya will be added to the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train. With this development, the 816 km distance between Delhi and Ayodhya could be covered in four hours time. This move will benefit devotees who want to travel by train to Ayodhya, the birth city of Lord Ram, in just a few hours. This will also boost tourism to the holy city. Additionally, the project is expected to boost the real estate sector on the proposed route.

