Top 10 Headlines: Jahangirpuri Riots Main Accused Arrested; Somaiya Lodges Petition & More

In Jahangirpuri riots, Delhi Police arrests main accused Fareed from Kolkata

In a major development pertaining to the recent Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi Police has arrested the main accused on Thursday, from Kolkata. According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell has nabbed Fareed alias Nitu from the West Bengal capital. In addition, it is also being stated that Fareed was the main accused who was responsible for provoking the crowd during the Jahangirpuri violence.

Hardeep Singh Puri slams Oppn for hypocrisy on fuel tax; 'Know why air ticket costs high?'

Calling out the Opposition-ruled states for their hypocrisy, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday highlighted how they were the ones actually 'fleecing the people to fill their coffers.' To prove his point, Puri revealed the reason behind air ticket prices not coming down. The Petroleum Minister, who was serving as the Minister of Civil Aviation till July 2021, broke down the cost of airline operations.

NCB seizes 97 kgs of Afghan Heroin & 30 lakh drug money from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area

In a key development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of High-Quality Heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lacs of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27 on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks.

Kirit Somaiya lodges petition in Bombay HC on attack & fake FIR; Maha govt & MHA named

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a petition in connection with the attack against him and the fake FIR, in the Bombay High court on Thursday, April 28. In the said petition, Somaiya has named the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Police Inspectors Shantaram Devre and Mohan Mane, the Central Bureau of Investigation. Also named in the petition is the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India.

DK Shivakumar calls language debate 'unwanted'; says 'India is a multilingual nation'

The language face-off between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeepa has exploded with political parties and leaders wading into the controversy. Speaking to Republic, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar weighed in on the matter and called it 'unwanted'. Asserting that India was a 'multi-language nation', he said that it was up to the people to decide which language they preferred.

Russia claims it shot down Ukrainian missiles targeting residential areas in Kherson

Russia claimed that its air defence thwarted a massive missile attack by Ukrainian troops using Tochka-U ballistic missiles on residential areas in Kherson. Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov confirmed the news on April 28. According to him, on April 27 at around 23:00 Moscow time, Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive missile strike on residential areas housing kindergartens, schools, and other social institutions in the central section of Kherson, employing Tochka-U missiles and high-powered multiple rocket launchers.

Ratan Tata lauds PM Modi for healthcare boost; says 'Assam got recognition it deserves'

Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated seven state-of-the-art Cancer Centres and laid the foundation stone for seven new such centres in Dibrugarh city of Assam. At the event, Ratan Tata, during his speech, lauded PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre for providing Assam with the recognition it deserves. The business mogul further added that event held in Assam today is a 'culmination of PM Modi's advanced thinking.'

Kamal Nath resigns as MP Congress Legislative Party head & LoP; Dr Govind Singh takes over

Amid rumours of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress, Kamal Nath has resigned as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday and will no longer be the Leader of the Opposition in the MP assembly. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) accepted his resignation, appreciating his contribution as the CLP leader. Also, party President Sonia Gandhi accepted Dr. Govind Singh's proposal to replace Nath in the post with 'immediate effect', the AICC informed through a press release.

UN Chief Guterres visits Ukraine's Borodyanka, asserts 'no way war can be acceptable'

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than 60 days, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the war-torn country. He announced his arrival in Ukraine in a tweet on the microblogging site. During his visit to Borodyanka, Antonio Guterres asserted war can in no way be acceptable in the 21st century. His visit to Ukraine came after he travelled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 26.

Maharashtra: Order requiring permission to use loudspeakers revoked; SC order to prevail

Nashik Police Commissioner, Jayant Naiknavare informed on April 28 that there is no need for a new order over loudspeaker usage as the Supreme Court's order on the same will be implemented. He further said that the order issued by former Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey is useless and has been revoked. Earlier this month, the former Nashik CP had said that permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan on loudspeakers in temples.

