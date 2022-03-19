Top 10 Headlines: Japan To Invest $42 Bn In India; Austrian FM Lands In India & More

Japan to invest $42 bn in India over five years, claims report ahead of PM Kishida's visit

Ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India, reports claim that Japan is set to announce a $42 billion (5 trillion yen) investment plan. According to Japanese media, PM Kishida will announce the five-year investment plan during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is scheduled to arrive in India on Saturday for a two-day trip as part of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Kishida’s visit to Delhi will be his first since taking charge as the Prime Minister last year.

Russia-built 'pontoon' bridge over Irpin river destroyed by Ukrainian forces; WATCH

On day 24 of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow continues to escalate its military offensive in its neighbouring country, paving the way to hundreds of casualties and displacement of people in thousands. Though both the Russian as well as the Ukrainian forces are fighting eye-to-eye in the war, the Ukrainian troops have managed to put a tough resistance to the invaders, defeating its intrusive attempts made across several key cities. In a recent development, Ukraine's armed forces have foiled yet another attempt by Russia to enter Kyiv through a bridge constructed over the Irpin river.

Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg lands in India after concluding Pakistan tour

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg arrived in India on Saturday, March 19. It is his first official visit to the country. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his Twitter to welcome Schallenberg on his maiden official visit to the country. Schallenberg is visiting India after he visited Islamabad where he met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hijab row: TNTJ issues death threats to Karnataka HC judges over case verdict

After Karnataka High Court upheld that hijab or headscarves are not an essential part of Islam, an Islamic organisation Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) issued death threats to judges during an event conducted in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Thursday, March 17. In the clip shared by Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) leader Arjun Sampath, TNTJ Leader Covai R Rahmatullah said that if HC judges get killed over the Hijab verdict then they themselves will be responsible for their deaths.

Gandhis attending CM Yogi's swearing in 'won't be in interest of minority': Rashid Alvi

With BJP all set to announce the Yogi 2.0 government in Uttar Pradesh, the party has reportedly invited all the opposition parties and big netas of the state for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the state chief minister. Reacting to the same, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi stated that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and two other members of the Gandhi family - Rahul and Priyanka - shall not attend the ceremony as it would not be in ‘interest of minorities.’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 25K govt job vacancies, 15K in police department

As 10 newly appointed Ministers of Punjab took an oath, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held the first cabinet meeting and passed a proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police Department, and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab has approved such massive job vacancies within 10 days of the formation of the government. At his first cabinet meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "The Cabinet has passed the proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police Department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments."

'The Kashmir Files': Lawyer appeals to President Kovind to re-open cases on 1990 genocide

As the debate over the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, as portrayed in the recently released film, The Kashmir Files continue, an advocate has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking to reopen all cases related to the "massacre" of Kashmiris. Vineet Jindal, advocate, and social activist, in his letter to the President, sought reopening, investigation of cases, and constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe killings in the Kashmir valley between 1989-1990.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's supporters storm Sindh house; 12 troublemakers arrested

Expressing strong disapproval of the two dozen dissident lawmakers of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehrik-E-Insaaf (PTI) party workers stormed the Sindh house, where the lawmakers are staying. No harm was made to any of the lawmakers. At least a dozen troublemakers were arrested, including the two ruling lawmakers identified as Atta Ullah and Faheem Khan, who allegedly incited the workers to attack the building and damage its gate.

Cyclone Asani: NDRF deployed to carry out rescue operations in Andaman & Nicobar islands

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops have been deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar islands as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Asani which is moving towards the Indian islands. The major task of the NDRF troops will be to carry out rescue operations in the islands. Cyclone Asani is likely to not hit the coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands but pass over it on March 21 and then move north and northwestward on the following day, March 22.

US recognises India's ‘economic reasoning’ behind buying Russian oil, says White House

The US acknowledges India's economic reasoning behind plans to buy discounted oil from Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated on Friday. When asked about "largest democracy" India buying oil from Moscow despite Western pressure, she said, "While we made a decision about banning the Russian import of oil, every country has not made that decision, and we recognise that. And they have different economic reasoning as to why different countries do."

Image: Republic World