Top 10 Headlines: Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan Attacked By ISIS, Agnipath Protests & More

Agnipath protests: Scores of youth protest on Yamuna Expressway; 15 arrested, many booked

While protests against the Cente's military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' continue across various parts of the country, a large number of youngsters were seen gathering on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday following which, they blocked the traffic movement briefly. The protesting youth was seen demonstrating their agitation on the roads which further prompted the Gautam Buddh Nagar police to lodge an FIR against 225 protestors and arrest 15.

Read the full story here

Afghanistan: Gurdwara Karte Parwan attacked by ISIS terrorists in Kabul, 15 trapped inside

Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan was attacked by ISIS terrorists earlier this morning. The footage accessed by Republic Media Network shows heavy smoke billowing from the Gurdwara premises. In a tweet, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that multiple blasts were heard at the Gurdwara premises earlier today. He also shared a video which showed smoke billowing out of the attacked area. In a tweet, he mentioned that he had a talk with the President of the targetted Gurdwara and pleaded for support for the Sikh community across the world.

Read the full story here

PM Modi calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about Assam floods; assures Centre's help

As heavy rain continues to batter Assam with several thousand facing hardship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the flood situation which has cost at least 54 deaths.

Taking to his Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that PM Modi has called him and enquired about the flood situation in the state. Adding further, CM said that PM Modi expressed his concerns over the hardships being faced by the people due to the floods and landslides and assured the central government's help to the state.

Read the full story here

IAF's Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy; COAS speaks on reforms in force

The Air Force Academy on Saturday, June 18, held its Combined Graduation Parade at Dundigal, Hyderabad, marking the successful completion of the course of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various IAF branches. The day, which was a jubilant and momentous occasion for the graduating flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches, was held in the presence of General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff as a chief guest and also the reviewing officer of the parade.

Read the full story here

India condemns Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul, MEA 'closely monitoring' situation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday condemned the reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. Issuing a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India was 'deeply concerned' at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in the city, and was closely monitoring the situation.

Read the full story here

J&K police, Army chiefs pay last respects to slain cop killed by terrorists in Pulwama

Hours after a shocking piece of news arrived from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir regarding a J&K police officer, Farooq Ahmad Mir being shot dead by terrorists near his home in Pulwama, the wreath-laying ceremony of the slain police official was held on Saturday in Awantipora.

Read the full story here

Agnipath: MHA to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPF, Assam Rifles for Agniveers

As protests rage across various cities in India owing to misinformation regarding the Agnipath scheme, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. While making the announcement, the MHA also informed that an additional three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit will also be provided to potential Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

Read the full story here

UN warns 'frightening' shortages of food due to Ukraine war will destabilise countries

As war rages unabated in Europe with representatives of global nations voicing concerns over an impending food crisis time and again, the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley said on Thursday at Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, that the world confronts"frightening" shortages of food commodities that might destabilise nations that rely on wheat shipments from warring Ukraine and Russia. As the prices of the food commodities surged across the world in recent months, the head of UNWFP warned that dozens of nations have risked facing agitations, riots, and political bloodshed this year, The Guardian reported.

Read the full story here

Sri Lanka closes schools, govt offices & transport for 2 weeks amid severe fuel crisis

Amid the mounting economic crisis, including the inability to pay for fuel imports, Sri Lanka on Friday announced a two-week suspension of schools, public offices, and transport. Through a press release dated Saturday, the Sri Lankan Public Administration Ministry urged all government employees to work from home starting Monday in the wake of an acute fuel shortage to run public vehicles. This comes after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's government earlier declared Friday (June 17) a holiday in an attempt to conserve the last remaining fuel reserve in the country for emergency use.

Read the full story here

Ukraine has done 'everything possible' to get EU candidate status to join bloc: Zelenskyy

Amid the continuous Russian shelling in Ukraine, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war-torn nation has done all possible things to access the position of a candidate for European Union membership. In a video message, the President said that they are currently one step away from the completion of full integration with the EU. According to a statement from the Ukrainian President’s office, Zelenskyy said, “The only thing left is to wait for the decision of the European Council next week. And I believe that Ukraine has done everything possible for this step to be positive as well – the decision of the European Council, i.e., the leaders of the EU states.”

Read the full story here