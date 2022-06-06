Top 10 Headlines: Kanpur Violence, Golden Temple Protest, ED Raid On Satyendar Jain & More

Kanpur Violence Mastermind's WhatsApp Chats Under Scanner; Probe Details Accessed

Following the arrest of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence incident that broke out last Friday, shocking details have started surfacing in connection to the clashes and further adding a breakthrough to the overall investigation. So far in the investigation, the six mobile phones owned by Hashmi that were seized by the Kanpur police on Sunday are being scrutinized.

Read the full story here

Hapur Blast: Factory Owner Arrested, FIR Booked After Explosion Kills 13 People

A day after the tragedic blast in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, the owner of the factory has been arrested by the police on Sunday, reported ANI. The owner of the unit identified as Dilshad was arrested hours after the police nabbed the operator of the factory, Wasim. This pertains to a major explosion that took place in an illegally-run chemical factory on Saturday following which 13 people lost their lives and injured over 20 people.

Read the full story here

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Wraps Up With Colorful Pageant & Parties; All Key Highlights Here

Touched by the grandeur of the four-days-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Queen of England, Elizabeth II, on Sunday wrapped up the event with a three-minute wave at her fans from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Graced with humility, the Queen thanked the thousands of people who descended the streets in order to become a part of the historic party. In a show of affection, the Queen, who was seen suffering from "some discomfort", appeared on the royal balcony in an all-green ensemble, iconic pearls, and signature hat. She was accompanied by Prince William, Camilla, and the Cambridges, including Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Read the full story here

Punjab Reports 6 Murders In Less Than A Week; Sukhbir Badal Says 'No One Is Safe Anymore'

Listing the recent incidents of violence in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the Bhagwant Mann government had "failed miserably" in maintaining law and order in the border state. In a tweet, the SAD chief pointed out the daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29 and the incidents that followed.

Read the full story here

ED Raids AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's Residence In Connection With Hawala Transactions

Days after the arrest of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at his residence in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company. Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was sent to ED's custody till June 9.

Read the full story here

Protest At Golden Temple Entrance With Bhindranwale Posters; SHOCKING Slogans Raised

In a shocking development on Monday morning, a number of people protested at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar with posters of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Moreover, pro-Khalistan slogans were purportedly chanted by the protesters marking the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. This operation was carried out on late PM Indira Gandhi's orders whereby the Indian Army entered the Golden Temple in 1984 to flush out the terrorists led by Bhindranwale who wanted a carve out a sovereign state for the Sikh community.

Read the full story here

UK To Deliver Long-range Missiles To Ukraine As Russia Launches Airstrikes On Kyiv

In a bid to support Ukraine's fight against Russian invasion, the United Kingdom has announced to deliver its first long-range missiles to the war-torn nation. This comes as Russia has attacked the outskirts of the national capital Kyiv for the first time since April, Britain is set to provide an undefined number of M270 launchers, which can shoot precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Read the full story here

Operation Blue Star Anniversary: SGPC President Stokes Row; Dubs Bhindranwale 'martyr'

Stoking a massive controversy on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami dubbed terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a "martyr". The head of the apex gurudwara body told the media on Monday that Sikhs gathered at the Golden temple today to offer prayers for Bhindranwale for the way in which he fought the Armed Forces. This was a reference to the Indian Army entering the Golden Temple in 1984 under Operation Blue Star to flush out the terrorists led by Bhindranwale who wanted a carve out a sovereign state for Sikhs.

Read the full story here

Gun Violence In US, Across World Related To Mental Health & Content On TV Shows: Sadhguru

The founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev weighed in on mass shootings raging in the United States as well as the world and linked mental health with violence. Noting that the society has “made violence a very popular thing”, Sadhguru cited the movies, and television shows and said, “We’re setting up that example”. In a sit-down interview with ANI, he emphasised that “this is a civilisation” and called for direct communication to handle fundamental disagreements.

Read the full story here

'India Heading Towards Civil War Under BJP': Lalu Yadav's Fresh Salvo Against Centre

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday launched fresh salvos on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-government in the Centre and said that the nation is heading towards civil war.

Read the full story here