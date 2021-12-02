Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka CM-Health Min Meet On Omicron; BJP On Param Bir's Suspension

Omicron threat: Health Ministry says 2 cases in India are 'mild, shows no severe symptoms'

The Joint Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on Thursday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka. He, however, stated that both the cases are mild without any severe symptoms.

"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country as well as the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," Agarwal said.

Karnataka CM Bommai meets Health Min Mandaviya after 2 Omicron cases confirmed in state

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were found in the state. He also discussed administering booster vaccine doses to healthcare workers in the state.

"I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the other was about the new variant," the Chief Minister said. In the meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya praised the state government's vaccination efforts and called for continuing the campaign at the same speed and pace.

WATCH: Arnab Goswami's stern message to Lutyens media as Param Bir Singh gets suspended

As Param Bir Singh gets suspended, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday had a strong message for the Lutyens media- the media that 'colluded and conspired with the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to report the news'. Pointing out that suspension was the first step, ahead of which lied dismissal, Arnab Goswami challenged the media to report the news.

As Param Bir suspended, BJP slams delayed action; NCP says 'all due processes followed'

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday has been suspended by the Maharashtra government. In the suspension order accessed by Republic Media Network, the government cited five cases filed against the ex-top cop and certain 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him.

MEA exudes hope for 'intensive engagement' with Russia ahead of Putin's December 6 visit

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday exuded hope of very 'intensive engagement' taking place with the country. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there will be a series of meetings.

"We foresee a very intensive engagement during the day and culminating with the Summit," said the MEA spokesperson.

Complaint lodged against Mamata Banerjee by BJP leader for 'disrespecting' national anthem

In a key development, a complaint has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly 'insulting and disturbing' the National Anthem Assembly and 'disrespecting' the National Anthem by BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar. In the said complaint filed under Section 154 of CrPC, Section 3 of National Honour Act 1971 has been invoked.

Manjinder Sirsa's entry into BJP 'direct attack' on Sikh institutions, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal issued a statement on ex-party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's entry into the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it a 'direct attack' on Sikh religious institutions. In a series of tweets, Badal alleged that 'coercive tactics' had been used to secure Sirsa's entry into the BJP and dubbed it as 'revenge' by the saffron party. The Akali Dal supremo further proclaimed that Sirsa's move to join BJP will not create even a 'minor ripple' in Punjab, and said that he would likely face the wrath of the Khalsa Panth.

Sushil Kumar Modi backs Mamata Banerjee on UPA remark; 'Rahul Gandhi yawns in Parliament'

A day after Mamata Banerjee made 'the end of UPA' remark, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said that the TMC leader was 'not all that wrong'. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi elaborated on his statement saying that the alliance was led by a politician like Rahul Gandhi who was 'known to go on foreign trips when the Parliament was in session.'

Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks J&K administration for suspending employees amid terror crackdown

Amid Jammu & Kashmir's massive crackdown on terror sympathisers and corrupt officials, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hit out at the J&K administration on Thursday saying that it was targetting one of the biggest industries in the Union Territory. Addressing a program, Azad said that not only had the J&K administration stopped giving employment, but was now focussing on expelling people from their jobs.

Cyclonic storm to cause heavy rain in south Bengal, govt takes precautionary measures

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain, along with gusty wind, in various districts of south Bengal during the weekend, the Met department said on Thursday.

The Indian Coast Guard has started pre-emptive actions for the safety of life and property at sea, tasking its ships and aircraft to relay weather warning to mariners, a defence official said.

