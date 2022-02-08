Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka HC Hears Plea On Hijab Row; PM Modi Rebukes Congress & More

Congress' Policy - Discredit, Destabilise & Dismiss; Uprooted Over 50 State Govts: PM Modi

The series of attacks at Congress continue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the grand old party of not respecting democracy. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi highlighted that during its decade-long regime, Congress unfairly dismissed the democratically elected governments in the states across the nation by imposing President's rule.

Karnataka Hijab Row Spills Over: Stone-pelting, Lathi-charge & Section 144 In Shivamogga

Amid the escalating Hijab controversy in Karnataka, some of the students who allegedly pelted stones at a Shivamogga college have been detained by the police. The police have detained at least 18 students in connection with the same and Section 144 has been imposed in the Shivamogga District. Moreover, the police also resorted to lathi-charge against the students in colleges across the state, visuals of which have also been accessed as the authorities attempted to rein in the escalating face-off.

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Releases UP & Goa Manifesto; Mamata Throws Weight Behind SP

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. While UP will undergo a 7-phase election from Feb 10 to Mar 7, Goa, Uttarakhand will poll on Feb 14, Punjab on Feb 20, and Manipur on Feb 27, March 3. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

Owaisi Attacker's Confession Video Out: 'Hurt By Statement Of AIMIM Chief's Brother'

In a key development on Tuesday, Republic TV accessed a confession video of Sachin Sharma, who allegedly attacked the car of AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. In the video, Sharma is heard saying that he was "hurt" by a particular statement made by Hyderabad MP's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2014. The latter is the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Telangana. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Sharma had attempted to kill Asaduddin Owaisi at three rallies as he found the AIMIM chief's statements "anti-India".

India Raises Hyundai Pakistan's Social Media Post With South Korea Govt, Summons Its Envoy

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on February 8 said that it summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Korea on February 7, 2022, over the objectionable tweet by Hyundai Pakistan. MEA contacted the Hyundai Headquarters in South Korea and sought an explanation regarding the social media post that Hyundai Pakistan shared on the Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of so-called 'Kashmir's freedom’.

EXCLUSIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Defends 'freebies'; Asks 'what Is Wrong In That?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Tuesday defending his 'freebie' politics. Hitting back at the BJP for questioning his motives, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that parties were upset since there nothing was left for them to 'loot'.

UK Passes New Online Safety Bill to Restrict Minors' Access To Pornography Sites

The British government on February 7, Monday passed the Online Safety Bill which will prohibit pornography websites to allow underage access, and instead put in place the strict verification technologies that would deter the minors from accessing the graphic content. The law was passed by UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sports minister MP Chris Philip on the occasion of the Safer Internet Day in order to protect the British kids against online pornography sites.

US: Joe Biden Uncertain Over Vladimir Putin Invading Ukraine By End Of This Winter

Joe Biden on Monday, February 7 expressed uncertainty about the Russian invasion threat that Washington had earlier claimed may happen at the end of this month, February. Speaking at a press conference at the White House alongside his German counterpart, US president Joe Biden stressed that he “does not know” whether Vladimir Putin will authorise an invasion of Ukraine before the end of the winter.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane Named In Mumbai Ranji Squad; Prithvi Shaw To Lead

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is going through a prolonged lean patch, was on Tuesday named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season. The 41-time Ranji champions and domestic heavyweights Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D along with Saurashtra, Odisha and Goa. They will play their league matches in Ahmedabad.

