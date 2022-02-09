Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka HC Refers Hijab Row To Larger Bench; PM Modi's Punjab Campaign

Karnataka Hijab controversy: High Court Refers Matter To Larger Bench, No Interim Relief Announced

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. During the hearing, the Karnataka HC sought the consent of all parties to refer the matter to a larger bench and considered that the papers be put in the hands of the Chief Justice.

Read more here

Chief Imam Calls Hijab Row An 'attempt To Malign Govt'; Asserts 'Nation First Priority'

Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Wednesday condemned the flare-up over the 'Hijab controversy' in Karnataka stating that there was an attempt to 'malign' the government. The Chief Imam asserted that the nation should be a priority for the citizens, and attempts to politicise the matter should be stopped.

Read more here

PM Modi To Address Physical Rally In Jalandhar On Feb 14 Ahead Of Punjab Elections

In a big development ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a physical public rally in Jalandhar on February 14. The arrangements are in progress and the team of PM's security has already arrived at Jalandhar and Pathankot to secure the venues. This comes nearly a month after his convoy was blocked by protesters while he was on the way to take part in the Ferozepur rally.

Read more here

Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi Raise Hands In Sign Of Victory; 'win Secured For Those Who...'

With less than a day to go for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuding confidence over BJP's success in the state. Taking to Twitter, the CM posted an image wherein he and PM Modi can be seen raising their hands together, in a sign of victory. Along with the image, he shared a few lines talking about how 'victory is guaranteed for those who work hard for the Rashtra Dharma'.

Raed more here

Chinar Corps' Blocked Instagram, Facebook Accounts Re-activated After 10 Days

After the Indian Army's Chinar Corps' Instagram and Facebook accounts were blocked out since January 28, the social media giants re-activated the accounts on February 9. For reasons unknown and unstated, the Mark Zuckerberg-founded Meta suspended the Srinagar-based military corps witnessed the outage. The Indian Army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, for over a week now have not responded to the official communication in this regard, officials said to PTI on Tuesday.

Read more here

Brexit Red Tape Hits UK Firms With High Costs, More Paperwork & Delays At Borders: Report

UK trade with the EU has been extensively impacted after the Brexit and companies braced for high costs, more paperwork and border delays since Britain’s withdrawal from the EU arrangement, a UK based public spending watchdog revealed on Tuesday. A report by the Public Accounts Committee on Feb. 8 found that the UK trade suffered a hit since the Brexit transition in December 2020, worsened by the novel COVID-19 pandemic. It is clear “EU exit has had an impact,” the report found, adding that there was ‘suppressed’ trade between the bloc and Britain.

Read more here

Explained: Russia & China May Seem Closer But They Don’t Have Identical Interests

Russia and China may be closer than they have been in decades, however, the two nations don’t have identical interests, said Robert Daly, director of the Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China and the US. Speaking to CNBC’s ‘Street Signs Asia’, Daly noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have shared interests coupled with “very different” diplomatic styles and some different goals. Daly said that the “no limits” partnership, announced by the two leaders on the day of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing, may also be a milestone in the relationship between Russia and China.

Read more here

Vedant Fashions IPO Subscribed 2.57 Times On Last Day Of Offer

The initial public offer of Vedant Fashions Limited, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, was subscribed 2.57 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday, helped by demand from qualified institutional buyers. The company's Rs 3,149 crore IPO received bids for 6,53,72,718 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to BSE data.

Read more here

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies Restrict India To 237/9 Despite Surya's Responsible 64

Suryakumar Yadav hit a dogged 64 but the West Indies bowlers dished out an impressive show to restrict India to 237 for nine in the second ODI, here on Wednesday. The hosts were reeling at 43 for three after a top-order collapse but then Surya forged a crucial 91-run stand with vice-captain KL Rahul (49) to bring the team back on track.

Read more here

Ranveer Singh Replies To Fan Who Asked Him About His Fashion Inspiration, Reveals His Idol

If someone has to be rewarded with the 'out of the box' yet brilliant fashion sense, then it has to be Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The 83 actor never leaves a chance to amaze his fans with his unique and flamboyant styling. Recently, Ranveer followed the AMA trend and his followers also took part in it.

Read more here