Top 10 Headlines: Kejriwal Announces 'Yellow Alert' In Delhi; Malegaon Blast Case & More

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Cabinet Undergoes Expansion; BJP, JJP MLAs Take Oath

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet underwent an expansion on Tuesday with two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) being elevated to the post of Ministers. BJP's Kamal Gupta and JJP's Devender Singh Babli were inducted as new ministers of the state cabinet at 4 PM at the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister's office said.

Malegaon Blast Case: Prosecution Witness Complains Of Torture, Claims 'asked To Name Yogi'

In a new twist to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a prosecution witness reportedly told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. This was revealed by accused Sameer Kulkarni in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV on Monday. According to Kulkarni, the witness turned hostile despite his statement being recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC. In a stunning claim, he quoted the prosecution witness as saying that the latter was pressurized to implicate 5 RSS leaders- UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji as the accused.

Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Yellow Alert' In Delhi Amid Rising COVID Cases; See Guidelines

Issuing a 'Yellow Alert' or Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that certain restrictions will be imposed across the city as the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to stay over 0.5% for two days in a row. Speaking through a virtual briefing, the Delhi CM urged people to follow proper COVID-19 protocols and said that the government would later issue a complete order with details on the restrictions and exempted activities.

PM Modi Trains Guns At SP, Asks 'will They Not Claim Credit For Crores Of Black Money?'

Flagging off the Kanpur Metro on Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an unsparing attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) questioning why they were shying away from taking credit for the Rs 193 crores black money that was nabbed from their perfume manufacturer in the city. Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Samajwadi Party's perfume campaign, which was launched by party chief Akhilesh Yadav 'to end hatred' in 2022, PM Modi said that UP was riddled with a 'scent of corruption' before CM Yogi Adityanath's term.

Corbevax And Covovax Approved: How Are They Different From Other COVID-19 Vaccines?

In a major development, the Centre has now approved two more COVID vaccines for emergency use in India. Bolstering the vaccination drive in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved Corbevax and Covovax COVID vaccines. Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday morning said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the health ministry has given emergency use authorization approval to the new COVID-19 vaccines.

Delhi Doctors' Strike: Health Min Regrets Police Action, Urges Docs To Resume Duty

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi. FORDA has sought to expedite NEET-PG counselling and an apology for alleged brutality by police during Monday's protest mark. Mandaviya urged agitating doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. Regretting police behaviour, the minister urged doctors to wait till the first week of January in regards to NEET-PG counselling as the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court.

What Are The Symptoms Of New Omicron Variant Of Covid-19? Details Here

Based on the evidence that it contains a large number of mutations, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new Omicron COVID-19 variant as a Variant of Concern. While researchers continue to find more about the complexity, contagiousness, and severity of the Omicron variant, it is important that people get immunised against the Coronavirus, and follow safety measures, including the use of masks, to prevent the deadly virus from spreading rapidly.

Dinesh Mongia Joins BJP 'to Serve People Of Punjab'; Avers 'no Other Party Works Better'

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a ceremony in the party's Delhi office. The ex-cricketer is a resident of Punjab. Along with Mongia, three Punjab MLAs named Fateh Jung Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi have also joined the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi On Delhi Doctors' Strike; Condemns ‘police Brutality’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concern over the doctors' strike in Delhi on Tuesday. In the letter, CM Kejriwal has brought forth PM Modi the ill-treatment of the protesting doctors at the hands of the police. Underlining that it was the doctors, who had put their lives at stake in the past 1-1.5 years of COVID-19 to treat those who had contracted the virus, the Delhi CM added before the PM that it was 'sad' to see the attitude of the police towards them.

Winter Olympics: US Diplomats Going To Beijing For Athletes, China Calls Boycott 'farce'

Hours after China said that it has received VISA applications from US officials, Washington clarified that the said officials were going to Beijing to support their athletes. On December 6, the Joe Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic games. However, on Monday, December 27, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed it has received at least 18 VISA applications from relevant US officials who allegedly aim to witness the winter games.

