Top 10 Headlines: Kohli Steps Down As Test Skipper; EC Extends Ban On Rallies & More

India reacts to outrage in Nepal over Lipulekh road expansion; says position 'unambiguous'

Amid outrage in Nepal over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to expand the road in Uttarakhand's Lipulekh last month, the Centre said that India's position on the India-Nepal boundary is "well-known, consistent and unambiguous." The state said that India has communicated the same to the government of Nepal.

"It is our view that the established inter-government mechanisms and channels are most appropriate for communication and dialogue. Mutually agreed boundary issues that are outstanding can always be addressed in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relation," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on physical rallies until Jan 22 amid COVID surge

In a key development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. The decision was taken by the ECI after separate virtual meetings on the COVID situation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries as well as the Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Virat Kohli steps down as Team India's Test skipper post series defeat to South Africa

After Team India's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series, Virat Kohli shockingly announced his decision to step down as the captain of the side.

Earlier last year, Kohli stepped down as the skipper of the T20I side before he was unceremoniously also stripped off the captaincy of the ODI side.

Punjab Election: EC seizes valuables worth ₹40.31 cr including liquor worth ₹81 lakh

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the enforcement teams of the Election Commission (EC) have seized valuables worth Rs 40.31 crore in violation of the code. The seized valuables include 2.72 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 81 lakh.

Also, the enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 38.93 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh.

Assam bans entry of non-vaccinated people at public places from Jan 16; no lockdown

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places. The order will be effective from January 16 (Sunday) and will include public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. CM Sarma further asserted that there is no situation of lockdown in Assam yet, however, following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is mandatory.

NHRC launches probe against Mamata Banerjee for alleged violence in Kolkata civic polls

Taking note of a complaint made by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra for inflicting violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

Alwar horror: National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance, seeks report by Jan 24

The National Commission for Minorities on Saturday took suo-motu cognizance of the January 11 Alwar rape case and has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24. The development comes after Rajasthan Police ruled out rape in the Alwar incident.

SKM attacks Centre over MSP; to hold protests on Jan 31 if commitments not fulfilled

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday, January 15, attacked the Central government for not making any commitment concerning the MSP. According to SKM, the government assured farmers to take back all the cases registered against them which haven't happened to date. SKM said, "The Centre has given January 31 as the date of but if that doesn't happen then we will protest outside district head offices and burn the effigy of government. From February 1, Mission UP will be taken up."

Suresh Raina says 'something must have happened' after Kohli's decision to step down

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to resign as India's Test captain, bringing an end to a seven-year-long era. Speaking to Republic TV, Raina said that he was shocked by the decision but said that something must have happened to prompt the player to take the decision.

Elon Musk's Tesla wants import duty cut but won't commit to make in India: Govt sources

Two days after Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted that the electronic car maker is still working through a lot of challenges with the government, sources said that Tesla wants the Centre to reduce import duties on cars without any commitment of producing in India.

