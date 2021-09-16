Top 10 Headlines: Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain; New Gujarat Cabinet & More

Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20 Captain after World Cup in UAE

In a massive development ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as skipper of the T20 Indian Team post the tournament.

Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on Virat Kohli's T20I decision; highlights 'future roadmap'

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will be stepping down as T20 captain after the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2021. Now, the BCCI has shared an official release in which Sourav Ganguly expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli and stated that the decision has been taken keeping the future roadmap in mind. It is pertinent to mention that, Virat Kohli will continue to captain India in the 50 overs and Test format.

Who will replace Virat Kohli as India's T20 Captain? Has he named his successor?

With Virat Kohli having decided to step down as the skipper of Team India in the T20I format after the upcoming T20 World Cup, who could be the next Team India T20I captain becomes the imminent question.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is one of the most experienced players in the squad. He is also the vice-captain of the team for T20 and ODIs, hence he becomes the prime contender to helm the team in T20. This is also supported by the fact that Kohli specifically mentioned Rohit in his announcement note, stating that he had discussed his decision with Ravi Bhai (Ravi Shastri) and Rohit (Sharma). Rohit also has the most glittering record in the IPL in terms of leading the Mumbai Indians to the championship 5 times.

PM Modi's America itinerary: Quad at White House on Sept 24, UNGA on Sept 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24, said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday. On September 25, he will address the UN general debate of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at its 76th session. While PM Modi is in the US, he will also have a bilateral meeting with President Biden, said Bagchi, while addressing a press conference.

PM Modi hits back at Central Vista critics, says 'their falsity would be exposed"

While inaugurating the newly built office complexes for the defence ministry under the Central Vista Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the critics of the development project seeking refurbishment of the Parliament and Central government offices in New Delhi.

Haryana CM Khattar meets PM Modi in Delhi; farmers' issues focus of discussion

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss various issues, including those related to the ongoing protest by farmers. During the meeting which lasted more than an hour, Khattar also extended greetings to PM on the eve of his birthday.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Khattar said he has invited the prime minister to the inauguration of the railway corridor built along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. Asked about the farmer agitation, Khattar said they also discussed the issue and the recent protest by farmers in Karnal.

BJP snubs Nitin Patel; no Deputy CM in Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government

Putting an end to Nitin Patel's cabinet aspirations, the BJP announced on Thursday that there will be no deputy chief minister in the Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government. The post was held by Nitin Patel during the previous Vijay Rupani-led government.

Since its formation in 1960, Gujarat has seen five deputy chief ministers, three of them during the Congress-led administrations. Nitin Patel has been the longest-serving deputy chief minister in the state, holding the position since August 2016. At the cabinet swearing-in ceremony and portfolio distributions on Thursday, nobody was named deputy chief minister.

Delhi court hears LJP MP Prince Raj's anticipatory bail plea in rape case

A day after LJP leader and rape accused Prince Raj moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue court seeking protection from arrest in the rape case against him, a special bench of M K Nagpal on Thursday heard his plea. The anticipatory bail plea was moved by Prince Raj after the alleged victim approached the court for the registration of the rape case filed by her against the MP. Thereafter, the court had sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police.

In Jiah Khan death case, CBI not to get access to key evidence & texts with Pancholi

On Thursday, a Mumbai sessions court rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) petition filed for further investigation against actor Suraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case. In the month of December 2019, CBI had filed a plea seeking permission to send the dupatta (purportedly used by Khan to end her life) to Chandigarh and cell phones to retrieve messages exchanged between Khan and Pancholi.

'Making Taliban Great Again' billboard featuring Joe Biden as militant spotted in US

Banners featuring US President Joe Biden dressed as a Taliban militant along with the phrase 'Making Taliban Great Again' have cropped up in Pennsylvania, mocking the premier's handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

Former Pennsylvania senator Scott Wagner, 65, has proudly taken credit for the billboards. The Republican leader told Fox News that he has put up around 15 such billboards with a photo of President Biden in military gear alongside the message "Making the Taliban Great Again."

