Top 10 Headlines: K'taka Hizab Row; ED's Raids In Mumbai; Russia-Ukraine Crisis; & More

K'taka Higher Edu Min Slams Congress MLA Over 'hijab & Rape' Remark

Slamming senior Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over his controversial 'hijab' remarks, Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan has said that such people need to change their mindset as this kind of perception is not "forward-looking".

This came after Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed claimed that the rape rates in India have increased because women don't wear hijabs. Speaking to Republic on the same, the Karnataka Higher Education Minister criticized his opinions and said everything depends on the mindset and there is a need to build value-based culture.

ED Carries Out Raids In Mumbai In Money Laundering Case

In a key development on Monday, the ED is carrying out searches in at least 10 locations in Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. As per sources, the ED's action is based on a recent case registered by the NIA. Sources also indicated that the central agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this regard.

The ED is looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out directly or indirectly by it. It is also looking at properties connected to a certain politician in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, sources revealed that ED officials visited the residence of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar as well.

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Congress Opened Delhi's 1st Mohalla Clinic'

Lashing out at the Kejriwal govt in Delhi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday, claimed that Mohalla clinics were first launched by late CM Sheila Dikshit. Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Gandhi also slammed Kejriwal for his COVID mismanagement. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

"AAP govt keeps talking about Mohalla clinics in Delhi. Congress party and Shiela Dikshit had opened the first mohalla clinics in Delhi," claimed Gandhi. He added, "Kejriwal should answer - What happened during Corona? Where did the Aam Aadmi Party disappear? What happened in Delhi hospitals? Who arranged for the oxygen cylinders?".

Rajasthan HC Directs State To Provide Govt Job Reservation For Transgender People

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state government to provide reservations to transgenders in state employment in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on the issue. The Jodhpur bench, which was looking at the matter, issued an order to the government to fix the quota for transgenders for a government job. The court ordered the state to determine other modalities relating to it and set it up within four months.

'SP Rule Was Anarchy': BJP Leader Tells Republic

Amid the ongoing UP election and speculations over the hijab controversy, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh exuded confidence in securing the majority while stating BJP has realised goals that were promised since 2017. Deeming the CM Yogi Adityanath-led regime safe for women and girls, Singh claimed the corruption and law & order situation is under check as against Akhilesh Yadav's 'anarchy' under Samajwadi Party-led UP.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "BJP did what we had said in the last 5 years. We will get more seats as we eliminated corruption. The law and order situation is good in Uttar Pradesh too.

India, Italy Review Bilateral Ties & Global Issues At Foreign Office

The eighth session of the India-Italy Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on Monday in Rome where the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs informed. According to a press note, the Indian delegation was led by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Italian delegation was led by Luca Sabbatucci, Director General for Global Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The MEA informed that the two sides discussed India-EU relations and agreed on the need to commence negotiations on India-EU Free Trade & Investment Agreements at the earliest.

Trudeau Vows To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Truckers Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an unprecedented step to invoke the Emergencies Act to clamp down the truckers' protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Trudeau has said that the response to anti-mandate protests in Canada would be “time-limited”, “reasonable and proportionate” and would not see the deployment of the military.

According to the BBC, banks would be able to freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests even in the absence of a court order. The latest move by the Canadian government came as hundreds of demonstrators are still present in Ottawa. Earlier on Sunday, the law enforcement managed to clear the crucial US-Canada trade pathway, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor after the demonstrators barred the road for a week.

US Opens 'Welcome Centre' In Poland To Help Americans

As the security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased fears of potential Russian invasion, the United States has again asked their citizens in Ukraine to depart "immediately." In a statement released by the US State Department, the authorities have directed Americans in Ukraine to fly out using commercial or other privately available transportation options.

"The U.S. Embassy has opened a Welcome Centre near these border crossing points to provide assistance to U.S. citizens entering Poland from Ukraine," the US State Department said in its statement.

Russia Enhanced Military Capability Near Ukraine Border Over The Weekend: US

US Defence Department Press Secretary John Kirby welcomed the views expressed by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that he believes that there is scope for diplomacy. Speaking to CNN, John Kirby asserted that Russia continued to enhance the significant capability to the border even over the weekend.

He informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to add combined armed capabilities and not only infantry troops, but he is adding other military capabilities as well. He stressed that the action gives Russia multiple options if it goes ahead with military aggression.

Speaking to CNN, John Kirby said that they are making every effort to prevent a war and reduce the tensions through diplomacy. However, he added that Russia has combined arms capabilities which includes armor, infantry, special operations, cyber, information, air and missile defence.

Putin Willing To Negotiate, Hold Talks On Security Issues: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to "negotiate" on Ukraine and the draft security guarantees laid out to the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in late December, as tensions mounts at the eastern European borders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday while speaking to CNN. The top representative of Putin also revealed that the Kremlin head has conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses to the proposal, which sought restriction on eastward expansion of NATO forces, allegedly posing a serious threat to Russia's security, Sputnik reported.

