Top 10 Headlines: K'taka Min Opines On Hijab Row; Unnao Victim's Kin Demands Strict Action

Hijab Row: Karnataka Edu Min Alleges 'young Girls Instigated, Some Power Is Behind Them'

Amid the ongoing hijab row in the state, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday alleged the presence of a certain 'power' behind the girls who had approached the HC backed by senior lawyers and international media coverage. Speaking to Republic TV, the Minister revealed that every student was coming without a hijab till last year, however, suddenly from December 2021, a few students started wearing it. Nagesh alleged that the young girls had been 'radicalized' and given that senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal were backing them, it was 'easily understood' that someone was behind this.

EXCLUSIVE | Unnao Victim's Father Demands Strict Action Against Culprits; 'Police Knew Girl Was Dead'

The father of a 22-year-old woman, whose body was recovered from the late Samajwadi Party leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao on Thursday, has demanded strict punishment for the culprits. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the victim's father claimed that he tried several ways to get justice but nothing worked out.

Hijab Row | Assam CM Slams Cong For Appeasement Politics; 'schools Not A Place For Fashion Shows'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for their 'appeasement politics', alleging that the party wanted to hold back the Muslim community by using them as vote banks. Backing the uniform amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Himanta Sarma stated that schools/colleges were places of education, not 'fashion shows'.

Hijab Row: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Plea Seeking Stay On Karnataka HC's Interim Order

Refusing to intervene in the Hijab row, Supreme Court on Friday, stated that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered. Senior advocate Devdutt Kamat raised the plea filed by one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenging the Karnataka High Court's interim order, in front of CJI NV Ramana's bench. The High Court has asked all petitioners to 'not wear religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing.

As Trinamool Checks I-PAC's Influence, Prashant Kishor's Platform Unfollows Mamata & TMC?

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has stopped following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. This development comes after reports suggested sour relations between Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC and the Trinamool Congress chief. Interestingly, the political advocacy group continues to follow Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and also other top politicians that Prashant Kishor has worked with.

UP Elections: PM Modi Targets 'Parivaar-wadi' Parties At Kasganj; 'their Boat Has Sunk'

While leading the campaigning for BJP in Kasganj, ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on February 11 launched full-blown attack of his opposition parties and highlighted the developmental works done by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government since the last elections. Besides, he also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Wayanad MP vanishes and travels the world and sprouts six months prior to the polls.

'One law for all' | Amid Hijab Row, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Affirms Uniform Civil Code 'need Of The Hour'

Amid the Hijab controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the need of the hour. He said that the country is one and there should be one law for all. The Minister asserted that there should be no personal religious laws.

PM Modi Hails Yogi Govt's Move To Name A 'chowk' In Ayodhya After Late Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh hailed the state government's decision to name a 'chowk' after Bharat Ratna the late Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya. This step comes in memory of the iconic singer who passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Hijab Row; Says 'Learn To Break Free Not Cage Yourself'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to react to the ongoing controversy in Karnataka, where students from the Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district are protesting to be allowed to wear a hijab that is not part of the stipulated dress code, triggering counter-protest wherein students are wearing saffron shawls. Reacting to the hijab row, Kangana took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan.

Image: Republic World