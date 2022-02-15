Top 10 Headlines: Lalu Convicted In Fodder Scam; Shah Promises Free Electricity & More

Lalu Yadav And 75 Others Convicted In Fodder Scam Case; Sentencing On Feb 21

In a major setback for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, a special CBI court on Tuesday, convicted him along with 75 other accused in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case. The CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including 6 women for insufficient evidence. Yadav's punishment will be declared on February 21.

Read more here

Rakesh Tikait Says SKM To Approach SC Against Ashish Mishra's Bail-In Lakhimpur Kheri Case

After Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son was granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will now approach the Supreme Court against the same. Tikait said that the farmers union will contest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence episode in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed at the Supreme Court. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the key accused in the case, was granted bail on February 10 by the Allahabad High Court.

Read more here

Russian Defence Ministry Avers Few Of Its Troops Started Pulling Back From Ukraine Border

In a key development, the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, confirmed some of its troops have started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to their bases after months of speculations suggesting that Moscow would invade Kyiv at any given moment. Citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, news agency Sputnik reported that the set of drills that involve nearly all districts and navies will continue.

Read more here

Hijab Row: Petitioners Urge Court To Allow 'voluntary Expression', Next Hearing On Feb 16

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi. During the hearing, the petitioners represented by Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat argued that schools should allow 'voluntary expression', asserting that exemptions such as wearing a hijab over a uniform do not undermine the dress code.

Read more here

SC Defers Anti-conversion Law Hearing Amid Hijab Row; 'things Should Settle Down First'

In the wake of the ban on Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Monday, February 14, decided to delay adjudication of the Gujarat government’s appeal against the HC's order staying several provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Read more here

UP Elections: Amit Shah Promises 'no Farmer Will Pay Electricity Bills For 5yrs' Under BJP

Union Home Minister and BJP's star campaigner Amit Shah is in Auraiya amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a rally in the city of Dibiyapur, he promised that farmers of UP will be free from the burden of paying electricity bills if the saffron party is voted back to power. The Union Minister also promised free gas cylinders and claimed that BJP will be victorious on March 10.

Read more here

Gilgit-Baltistan Locals Protest Against Land Grabbing & Exploit Of Minerals By Pakistan

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan organized a massive protest on Sunday, February 13, against the Pakistan administration for issuing licenses to private contractors for mining and digging gems in the region. Locals have said that poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan are being forced to give up their ancestral land to private Pakistani buyers who have connections with the military and are most probably the frontmen of the Pakistani army.

Read more here

COVID-19: Duchess Of Cornwall Camilla Tests Positive After Prince Charles; In Isolation

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House informed on Monday, four days after her husband, Prince Charles, revealed that he had contracted the virus. According to the statement, Camilla is self-isolating and will continue to follow government guidelines. While citing a royal source, CNN also reported that the Duchess tested positive for coronavirus despite being triple vaccinated.

'IPL For 2 Months, We Play For India For 10 Months': Rohit Sharma's Advice To Players After IPL Auction 2022

An Ishan Kishan or a Shreyas Iyer may have been paid hefty sums to perform a particular role for their IPL sides but that won't be up for consideration when skipper Rohit Sharma decides what's best for India's T20 team going into this year's World Cup in Australia.

Read more here

Boney Kapoor 'not Worried' On 'Valimai' Vs 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Clash At Box Office; Read

Amid the declining COVID cases in the country, several filmmakers are now securing dates to release their projects. The coming few months will witness several magnum opuses and actors clashing at the box office. One of the first clashes of the year will be between Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Trailers of both the movies garnered positive feedback from audiences and fans of lead actors Ajith Kumar and Alia Bhatt are anticipating their return to the big screen.

Read more here