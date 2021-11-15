Top 10 Headlines: Last Tribute To Colonel Viplav; Vaze Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh's Woes Continue As PMLA Court Remands Him To 14-day Judicial Custody

On Monday, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody for 14 days. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody after being grilled for nearly 12 hours. While he was initially sent to ED custody till November 6, the court allowed the presence of a lawyer during his interrogation besides permitting him home-cooked food and medicines.

Manipur Ambush: Hundreds Gather To Pay Last Tribute To Martyr Colonel Viplav Tripathi

On Monday, people in large numbers gathered to join the final journey of martyred Colonel Viplav Tripathi in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, and son, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Manipur, reached Raipur on Monday as the military flight carrying the bodies made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday following a technical snag. Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram echoed at the final journey of Colonel Viplav Tripathi.

Sachin Vaze Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody At Taloja Jail In Goregaon Extortion Case

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the Goregaon extortion case. He will be lodged in Mumbai's Taloja jail. This development comes after Vaze's police custody ended in an extortion case.

Nambi Narayanan Welcomes Kerala HC's Decision; Alleges Accusing Officer 'Buying Time'

In a major development in the ISRO espionage case, the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a former police officer, accused of falsely implicating Nambi Narayanan in a spying case in 1994. The former police officer had alleged that the ex-ISRO scientist had influenced the CBI probe against him.

PM Modi Inaugurates India's First ISO Certified, PPP Based Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. The newly renovated railway station was launched on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated by the centre as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’. The newly revamped railway station that connects Indore to Delhi contributes to the state railways in multiple ways.

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For Letter To PM On BSF Jurisdiction; Slams Her Anti-NRC Stance

BJP leader Saumitra Khan launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and reverse the Centre's decision to expand the Border Security Force's (BSF) jurisdiction from 15 to 50 kilometres, claiming that Banerjee was the "political mother of all terrorists in the country." Speaking to ANI, Saumitra Khan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not listen to Mamata Banerjee and claimed that she wanted to ruin the country in the same way in which she destroyed West Bengal.

Finance Min Outlines Growth In Industrial Production, Consumption, & Investment For FY22

The Finance Ministry on Monday informed about sustained growth in industrial production with an increase in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22. In the quick estimates regarding the current IIP for the month of September, the Ministry informed that it has grown from an average of 121.3 in the first quarter to 130.2 in the second quarter of the financial year.

BJP's Rakesh Sinha Slams Mani Shankar Aiyar, Salman Khurshid For 'degrading' Hindus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rakesh Sinha, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, lashed out at the recent spate of off-handed remarks by several Congress leaders in relation to Hindutva. Referring to Salman Khurshid drawing parallels between Hindutva and ISIS and Mani Shankar Aiyar's claim that the BJP doesn't consider non-Hindus as Indians and can coerce them to exit the country at any time, Sinha said the opposition has been taken over by 'pro-jihadi elements'.

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Discuss Tensions In Taiwan, Human Rights During Virtual Meet

On Monday, US President Joe Biden will have a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. The US has publically supported Taiwan, which China has denounced. Tensions over China's military action near Taiwan, as well as human rights and climate change issues, are likely to be discussed during this meeting. At COP26 in Glasgow, the UK, the United States and China struck an agreement on a joint declaration on the need to address climate change.

Life-sized Statue Of Gandhi Vandalised In Australia; PM Morrison Terms It 'disgraceful'

A life-sized bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, gifted by the Indian government, has been vandalised here in an act Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned as "disgraceful", triggering shock and disappointment among the Indian-Australian community.

