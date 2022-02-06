Top 10 Headlines: Lata Mageshkar Passes Away; PM Modi Congratulates U19 WC Team & More

'Queen Of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At Breach Candy Hospital At 92

Leaving a nation devastated, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. Mangeshkar (92) was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Read the full story here

Sourav Ganguly Congratulates U-19 Team For World Cup Win; Jay Shah Announces Reward

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian U-19 team on making history at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. The team led by Yash Dhull defeated England in the final to capture the coveted trophy for a record fifth time. Ganguly took to social media to congratulate the players and coaching staff on their World Cup victory. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also posted a congratulatory message for the winning side and announced a cash prize for each player and member of the support staff for their performance in the tournament.

Read the full story here

President Kovind Condoles Lata Mangeshkar's Demise; 'Her Melodies Will Remain Immortal'

Tributes began to pour in moments after legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was 92 and was undergoing COVID-19 treatment for the past three weeks. President Ram Nath Kovind said that her demise is “heart-breaking”, adding that Lata Mangeshkar's accomplishments will remain incomparable. Calling her an “exceptional human being”, the President stated that Lata Mangeshkar was an artist born “once in centuries”.

Read the full story here

PM Modi On India's Under-19 World Cup Win: 'The Future Of Indian Cricket Is In Safe Hands'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the India U-19 team for winning the ICC U-19 World Cup. The India vs England final witnessed the Boys in Blue (Team India) winning the match by 4 wickets on Saturday to win the 5th ICC U19 World Cup. The boys in blue remained unbeaten in the tournament on their way to the title-winning campaign.

Read the full story here

Queen Elizabeth II Says Camilla Should Be 'Queen Consort' When Prince Charles Becomes King

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has said that she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as ‘Queen Consort’ when Prince Charles becomes King. In a message marking the Platinum Jubliee of her reign, the Queen stated that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title.

Read the full story here

Dinesh Bana Hits Iconic MS Dhoni-like Six To Seal India's Record 5th U-19 World Cup Title

Yash Dhull-led Team India beat England to lift the ICC U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. India won its record 5th U-19 World Cup title by chasing down a comparatively low score of 189 runs in 47.4 overs. Dinesh Bana, a wicketkeeper-batsman, scored the winning runs for India, much like MS Dhoni did in the 2011 World Cup. As expected, the youthful keeper is already being compared to the Indian icon for hitting a massive six in the final to help India win the coveted title.

Read the full story here

J&K: BSF Shoots Down 3 Pakistani Intruders In Samba District, Recovers 36 Narco Packets

In another successful attempt at foiling infiltration bid, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have claimed to have killed three Pakistani intruders in Jammu and further recovered a huge amount of narcotics. As informed by the BSF, the three Pakistan infiltrators were trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu's Samba sector on Saturday night when the BSF personnel posted over there shot them down.

Read the full story here

PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'kind And Caring Lata Didi', Says ‘I Am Anguished Beyond Words’

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92 on Sunday morning. Following her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "anguished beyond words" by the news. Remembering the "the kind and caring Lata Didi", the PM said her demise leaves a void in the heart of the nation.

Read the full story here

'Congress Won't Be Able To Form Govt In Punjab Even With 10 CM Faces,' Says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab elections, Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took a dig at Congress and said that even if the party declares 10 CM faces instead of one, it will not be able to form government in the state.

"Even if they (Congress) announce 10 Chief Ministerial faces, instead of one, they will still not be able to form the government in Punjab. Then what is the use of announcing the face? Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government," Mann asserted.

Read the full story here

UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Taunts BJP, Says They Are 'pained By SP-RLD Alliance'

With merely a few days left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to begin, the clash of words between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to escalate as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at the BJP stating that the pain has increased for the ruling BJP after Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary allied with SP for the UP elections.

Read the full story here