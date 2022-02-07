Top 10 Headlines: Lata Mangeshkar Accorded State Funeral, Peng Shuai Breaks Silence & More

Lata Mangeshkar Accorded Full State Honour; Cremated At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. 'India's Nightingale' Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old, passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Her cremation took place at around 7:15 pm. Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer.

Read the full story here

Amit Shah To Address Parliament Today On Asaduddin Owaisi Car Attack Incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, February 7, 2022, concerning the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at around 10.30 am and will then reiterate the same in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm.

Read the full story here

PM Modi's Security Breach: SC-appointed Committee Begins Probe, Reaches Site Of Incident

Over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised during his visit to the poll-bound state of Punjab, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court on Sunday reached the site of the incident at Ferozepur for the very first time to investigate the case. The Committee was formed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries. It is also pertinent to mention that the complete record related to PM's visit has already reached the Committee.

Read the full story here

Bombay HC Suspends All Judicial Proceedings For Feb 7 To Mourn Demise Of Lata Mangeshkar

Bombay high court has suspended all its judicial proceedings for today, February 7, at all its benches to mourn the demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

According to an official statement, Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Silvassa will be closed on February 7.

Read the full story here

Peng Shuai Breaks Silence For 1st Time Post Sexual Assault Claim Against Chinese Official

The fans have been questioning the presence of Peng Shuai ever since the Chinese Tennis player has gone missing following the sexual allegation against a top Chinese official. Back in November last year Peng Shuai missing news had taken the tennis world by storm after she had made claims of sexual assault on the Chinese social media site Weibo following which she vanished for nearly three weeks. The former World No 1 double player has opened up on the entire episode during her interview with French magazine, L-Equipe.

Read the full story here

UP Elections: BJP Announces Candidates For 45 More Seats; RPN Singh Fails To Make The Cut

On late Sunday night, BJP released a fresh list of 45 candidates for the seats going to the polls in the 5th, 6th and 7th phase of the upcoming UP elections. Gandhi family loyalist Sanjay Singh who joined BJP from Congress in July 2019 has been nominated from Amethi, a seat held by his first wife Garima Singh. Dayashankar Singh, the spouse of Minister Swati Singh who was denied a ticket from Sarojini Nagar, has been fielded in Ballia Nagar constituency.

Read the full story here

China Tightens Rules In Macao To Avert HK-type Political Turmoil Amid 'planned' Elections

China is tightening its hold in Macao, the nation's Special Administrative Region (SAR), with a properly planned election as well as national security measures which include a modification of its national security legislation, to avert a political turmoil similar to that in neighbouring Hong Kong from "taking root in the semi-autonomous Chinese city", as per a media report.

Read the full story here

Biden Says 'there's Nothing New' About China & Russia Working Together As Xi-Putin Meet

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday said that there was “nothing new” about Moscow and Beijing cooperating closely after Chinese and Russian Presidents met last week. As Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opened on 4 February, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Beijing and reaffirmed the friendship between both nations.

During a press briefing, when reporters pressed on if the US President is worried about Russia and China getting close to each other, Biden said, “There is nothing new about that”.

Read the full story here

'Not Hindutva': RSS Distances Itself From 'Dharam Sansad' Event Over Provocative Remarks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that some of the statements made at the recent 'Dharam Sansad' event, were not "Hindu words". Speaking about the event that kicked up a row, the RSS chief said that those following Hindutva would never agree with the words spoken at 'Dharam Sansad'. Bhagwat quoted Veer Savarkar and said that if the ‘Hindu community gets united, it will speak about the Bhagwad Gita and not harming anyone’.

Read the full story here

Hijab-clad Students Allowed To Enter Kundapura PU College; Seated In Separate Classrooms

Relenting to Hijab protests across Karnataka, the Government PU College, Kundapura allowed the Hijab-clad female students to enter the premises on Monday. However, in a controversial move, the Hijab-clad students have been seated in separate classrooms, away from other students. Several male and female students have been sporting saffron shawls in protest against the hijab-clad students in the same pre-university.

Read the full story here