Top 10 Headlines: Lavrov Lauds India's Foreign Policy; Terror Plot Busted In Jaipur & More

'India can play mediator between Moscow and Kyiv,' says Russia's FM Lavrov in Delhi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that India can mediate between Moscow and Kyiv as the peace talks between the two countries have so far failed to come up with solutions to end the war. Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, apart from his visits to China and Turkey.

In Jaipur terror plot busted by agencies, intel note mentions threat to '20 million' & PM

Following Republic TV's exclusive coverage of Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehending three people and detaining five others, allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation and conspiring to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed the input by sharing an excerpt of the mail from perpetrators. In the threat email, the terrorists laid bare the reality of their plan of action and went on to say, "I will bombard this Prime Minister."

Russia FM Lavrov says India & Russia's common foreign policies make them 'loyal partners'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who embarked on a visit to New Delhi on Friday, lauded the bilateral relations between India and Russia and stated that he believed that India's foreign policies are framed based on "real, legitimate national interests." Drawing parallels between India's foreign policy with that of Russia, Lavrov went on to add that both are framed in the same manner and stressed that this makes both countries good friends and loyal partners.

Congress quips 'Foreign policy doesn't change with govt' as Russia's Lavrov visits India

In the latest development, Congress warned the Government of India against succumbing to any sort of international pressure on Friday. Speaking to the media, party leader Rajeev Shukla highlighted that the foreign policy of India- that of non-alignment- was decades-old. Highlighting that it was framed by the first prime minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress leader added that it was followed by all premiers after him - be it Indira Gandhi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

BJP asks 'why is AAP desperate to get hold of Chandigarh' after Punjab govt's resolution

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed a press conference on Friday protesting against the Bhagwant Mann government's resolution to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP's state unit president Ashwani Sharma questioned why the Mann government was so desperate to get hold of Chandigarh.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 15 key points from PM Modi's speech for students and parents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, teachers and parents at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event on Friday, April 1. He shared some interesting mantras to beat exam stress and motivated the students to identify their strengths and interests and decide their ambitions accordingly. Around one thousand students were present in the live event held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi while lakhs of students watched the live event on various online platforms like Youtube, TV Channels, and social media platforms.

Crackdown of terror in MP as state police bulldoze houses of terrorists; 6 arrests made

In a major crackdown on terrorist networks in Madhya Pradesh, the state police on Friday bulldozed houses of terrorists and almost six suspected terrorists have been arrested. Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in close coordination with Madhya Pradesh ATS, apprehended three terrorists, who were allegedly working for a terrorist organisation Al Sufa, and were planning serial blasts in Jaipur. All accused are residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh govt re-establishes anti-romeo squad; over 3000 pink booths to be set up

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has re-established the Anti-Romeo squad, and is will set up 3000 pink booths for the safety of women in the state. As per sources, the Chief Minister has already instructed the authorities to go ahead with the formation of the squad. This comes against the backdrop of the late-night ngs chaired by CM Yogi.

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: KKR Take On Rejuvenated PBKS At Wankhede; Check Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

'The Kashmir Files' hits another milestone in global box office, beats all in third week

There's no stopping The Kashmir Files! The film is going strong at the box office even after three weeks, and the records are still tumbling. The Anupam Kher-starrer had been declared an 'all time blockbuster' within the first few days of its release itself, and its journey is reiterating this tag day by day. The latest milestone that the film achieved was to enter the Rs 300-crore club in terms of global collections.

