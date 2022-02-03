Top 10 Headlines: Majithia Slams Sidhu's Pakistan Bonhomie; Punjab Elections & More

'China Removed Information On Galwan Clash Fatalities': Anthony Klan Delves Into Report

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, The Klaxon editor Anthony Klan explained the key aspects of his explosive report that nailed China's lies on the Galwan Valley clash which took place on June 15, 2020. The news item cites a year-long investigative report titled 'Galwan Decoded' which has been prepared by a group of social media researchers. Based on accounts of several Weibo users, that report claimed that at least 38 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the incident even as China has officially acknowledged only 4 casualties- Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.

Punjab Elections: Majithia Slams Sidhu's Pakistan Bonhomie; Says 'he Hugs The Enemy'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who will take on Navjit Singh Sidhu in the Punjab elections slammed the Congress leader on Wednesday for his bonhomie with Pakistan. Recalling the time when Sidhu, then being a Punjab Minister, had questioned if India's counter-terrorism operation had killed any Pakistani terrorists, Majithia asked him to stop speaking the language of Pakistan.

Kiren Rijiju Blasts 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi; Says His Statements Benefit China & Pakistan

Following up on his take on Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched another attack on the former saying that the 'Yuvraj' now thinks he is a 'king'. Taking shots at Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign visits and his remarks on two Indias, Rijiju said "We don't want Rahul Gandhi's India where people travel abroad secretly". In a parliament proceeding in the Lok Sabha on February 2, Rahul Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has created two Indias for the rich and poor and has brought Pakistan and China closer than ever.

Baloch Liberation Army Claims 100 Pakistan Personnel Neutralised In Panjgur & Noshki

In a big statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed that their fighters had neutralised more than 100 Pakistan Army personnel, and destroyed large parts of their camps. Issuing a statement, the BLA claimed that major parts of both Panjgur and Nushki were still under their control and statements by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) denying the attacks were 'totally fabricated.'

'2022 is not 1962'| 'Pakistan & China Have Been Close For Decades': Natwar Singh Fact-checks Rahul Gandhi

In a big embarrassment for Rahul Gandhi, Congress veteran Natwar Singh rubbished his claim that the Modi government's foreign policy was responsible for bringing Pakistan and China closer. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, the former External Affairs Minister highlighted that India's aforesaid neighbours have shared a close relationship for many decades. Moreover, he ruled out the possibility of a war waged by Pakistan with China's help citing that India is much stronger today than in 1962. To buttress his point, he referred to India's fightback at the LAC.

Constitution Not KCR's Property: BSP Says It's 'Telangana CM Who Needs To Be Replaced'

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao courted controversy with his call for 'rewriting' India's Constitution, former IPS officer and State BSP chief coordinator RS Praveen Kumar said that the Constitution is not KCR’s property and he should apologize for his demand.

US Says It Will Continue 'defensive And Deterrent Steps' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The US has taken measures to provide defensive security assistance to Ukrainian partners in the past several weeks, stated US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday as Russia continues to ramp up its military presence near Kyiv. During a press briefing, Price asserted that US President Joe Biden “made it clear that both in the event of a Russian invasion and as a means to deter and to defend our allies on the eastern flank against broader aggression, we would be taking defensive and deterrent steps.”

Punjab Elections: Sunil Jakhar Speaks On CM Face Amid Internal Rift; 'there Is No Formula'

After Congress released its campaign song for the upcoming Punjab elections without having declared the Chief Ministerial face yet, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar said on Thursday that selecting a CM face is not rocket science or formula and that a collective decision will be taken by the party high-command. Earlier, it was expected that Congress will reveal the CM face for the Punjab elections on Wednesday.

Bengaluru: Man Tries To Smuggle Red Sandalwood In 'Pushpa' Style; Gets Arrested

A red sandalwood smuggler in Bengaluru, who was inspired after watching the movie 'Pushpa', tried to smuggle red sandalwood in true movie style. Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu movie Pushpa’s dialogues and songs have been the talk of the town. All movie stars, cricketers, social media influencers, and fans are posting videos with Pushpa’s dialogues or songs.

Punjab CM Channi Speaks To Republic; Says He’ll Do With Congress Decision On CM Face

Amid Congress Chief Ministerial face war in Punjab, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that he was grateful to the people of the state for 'liking him, for making him popular'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Channi said that between him and Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, whoever is chosen as the party's face, he will 'respect and follow' it.

