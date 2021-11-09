Top 10 Headlines: Malik's Son Denies Fadnavis' Charges; TN CM Speaks To Republic & More

Nawab Malik Confirms Land Deal But Denies 'underworld' Link; 'exposé' On Fadnavis Tomorrow

Rebutting Devendra Fadnavis' allegations, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik vowed to expose the former's links with the underworld at 10 am on Wednesday, 10th October. Revealing that he will drop a "hydrogen bomb", he stated, "I will expose the game of Devendra Fadnavis underworld in Maharashtra and how he kept the entire city hostage through the underworld while being Chief Minister". While owning up to the land transaction with Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan, the NCP leader denied having any links with the underworld.

Read more here

Samajwadi Party Launches Perfume Ahead Of UP Polls, Scent To 'end Hatred' In 2022

In the run-up to UP Polls 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday came up with a novel way to engage in political campaigning by launching their very own brand of perfume 'to end hatred'. Addressing a press conference, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav accompanied by other senior leaders launched the 'Samajwadi Sugandh' made up of '22 natural scents'. According to SP Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain, when people use the perfume, they will smell the scent of 'socialism' in it.

Read more here

Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Citing Better COVID Situation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to resume operations in the Kartarpur Corridor subsequent to a consistent improvement in the state's COVID-19 situation, ahead of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev this month. Having written letters to the PM and Home Minister last month, Channi has now tweeted stating that the reopening would facilitate the devotees to visit the historic shrine of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Read more here

Nawab Malik's Son Faraz Malik Denies Fadnavis' Charges; Says ‘land Purchase Not Illegal’

Refuting all allegations by ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, NCP minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik claimed that the land deal was legitimate. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Faraz Malik said that he had bought the piece of land from Salim Patel and the evaluation of the land was done prior to the deal. Refuting ever meeting Haseena Parkar (Dawood's sister), Faraz Malik said that there were 400 tenants currently residing in that land.

Read more here

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Speaks To Republic Amid Flood Fury; Blames AIADMK Era 'corruption'

As Tamil Nadu remains flooded with torrential rains wreaking havoc in Chennai and other regions, CM MK Stalin has been monitoring the situation on the ground. While speaking to Republic in an exclusive chat on Tuesday, CM Stalin apprised about the current situation on the ground in flood-hit regions and held previous AIADMK governments responsible for not building required infrastructure over many years of their rule to manage heavy downpours, and claimed that all the AIADMK CMs have been indulged in corruption and in looting the people.

Read more here

Wait Till Judicial Custody: ED Plea To Confront Sachin Vaze With Deshmukh Statement Denied

A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected ED's application seeking dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze's custody in an extortion case related to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. During the hearing, Enforcement Directorate demanded Vaze's custody for two hours to confront him with the statement of the NCP leader.

Read more here

Nostalgia Galore As HC Verma, Author Of IIT Prep Book Concepts Of Physics, Gets Padma Shri

If you ever opted for science as a subject in the days of your schooling, chances are that you must have stumbled upon the name Harish Chandra Verma or H.C Verma, as students know it. The stalwart physicist was bestowed with the Padma Shri award on Monday, November 8, for his contributions in the field of science and engineering. With a specialisation in the field of nuclear physics, H.C Verma became a household name with his most prominent work- Concepts of Physics, the two-volume books consisting of questions that have now hit many with nostalgia.

Read more here

'All Done Under Param Bir Singh,' Says CID As 2 Extortion Accused Sent To 7-day Custody

"Everything was done under the sky of Param Bir Singh," Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap argued as police Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke were produced before the Mumbai Court on Tuesday. In the first arrest in the extortion case against Param Bir Singh, the CID on Monday had arrested Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke.

Read more here

US House Committee Subpoenas Six More Trump Associates In Capitol Probe

The US House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has issued subpoenas to six former US President Donald Trump’s associates who were involved in the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Committee wants those subpoenaed to sit for a deposition scheduled between November 30 and December 13. In a statement, the committee’s chairman, Bennie Thompson said that the panel is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a “war room” ahead of the siege and strategised about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Read more here

General Electric (GE) To Split Into 3 Public Companies; Focus On Aviation, Health & Energy

American multinational conglomerate General Electric on Tuesday announced the splitting itself into three public companies. According to the statement released by the electric giant on Tuesday evening, the company is now trying to focus on aviation, healthcare and energy. The newly ventured will be called-- GE Aviation, GE Healthcare and GE Renewable Energy and Power. The company said that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024. Notably, a Corporate Spinoff is a state when an organisation creates a new independent company by selling or distributing new shares of its existing business.

Read more here