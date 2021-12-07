Top 10 Headlines: Mamata Asks Police To Keep Tab On BSF, Nagaland CM Seeks AFSPA Repeal

India successfully test-fires Short Range Surface to Air Missile off Odisha coast | Watch

In a major boost to India's Navy, the indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully test-fired from a static vertical launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR), off the Odisha coast at Chandipur. The VL-SRSAM, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy, has an operational range of 50 to km distance and features mid-course inertial guidance through fibre optic gyroscope and active radar homing in the terminal phase.

Read full story

Shiv Sena's Raut backs Congress' Rahul Gandhi to lead Oppn in 2024 after Mamata's UPA jibe

Six days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 'UPA is finished', Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday batted for Congress' Rahul Gandhi to lead the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that no opposition front is possible without Congress.

Read full story

Nagaland CM urges Centre to repeal AFSPA; 'doesn't suit a democratic country'

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday issued an appeal to the citizens to maintain 'calm and peace' in the state in the aftermath of the civilian killings. Calling the Nagaland firing incident 'unfortunate', the CM stressed on the need to repeal AFSPA in the entire Northeast.

Read full story

BJP calls Farooq Abdullah's 'provocative' comment on BSF a political gimmick

Slamming Farooq Abdullah for his controversial stance on BSF, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday opined that the National Conference leader who has also served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir should not make such 'irrelevant and provocative statements'. Speaking to Republic, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina said that Abdullah was well-acquainted with how the BSF works and underlined that the jawans are committed to safeguarding the country and its people. "It's all a political gimmick," Ravinder Raina said.

Read full story

Mamata Banerjee asks police to keep tab on BSF in Bengal in aftermath of Nagaland incident

In the wake of the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by security forces, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed that a watch be kept on the activities of BSF. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BSF should not be allowed to breach its earmarked jurisdiction.

Read full story

Rahul Gandhi was abroad when farm laws were passed; Cong abandoned farmers, says Akali Dal

'Elephant teeth are different for eating and different for showing', underlined Shiromani Akali Dal as it slammed Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Warning against doing politics over the farmers' issue, Harsimran Kaur Badal reminded that Rahul Gandhi had been on a foreign tour at the time of the passing of the three contentious bills in the Parliament and added that 'none of the party members opposed it'.

Read full story

Rajasthan CM Gehlot demands voice sample of Union Min Shekhawat in phone-tapping probe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should give his voice sample in an investigation for allegedly toppling his government in July last year. This development comes after Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) appeared before Delhi Police's crime branch in a phone tapping case filed by Shekhawat.

Read full story

Amarinder Singh questions Ajay Maken's appointment to Congress' poll panel; 'failed neta'

Hours after Ajay Maken was announced the chief of Congress key panel for the Punjab Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday questioned the appointment. Singh said that Maken was the nephew of Lalit Maken, who was one of the main culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Read full story

Vicky-Katrina's welcome note for guests at wedding ACCESSED, see duo's Squad's note here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been the talk of the town as the two are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Republic Media Network has accessed the welcome note with which the couple greeted their guests, who travelled to their destination wedding. The note requested guests to refrain from using social media and posting glimpses of the functions online.

Read full story

Mukesh Ambani's grandson to be blessed by 100 priests on 1st b'day; 120 guests to attend

A hundred priests will bless Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani's son Prithvi on his first birthday which has been planned to be celebrated in a grand way in Jamnagar. Republic Media Network has learned that 120 guests will be flown to Jamnagar for the birthday celebrations by private jet. These include top Bollywood and sports celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Parth Jindal. Singer Arijit Singh will be performing for the birthday of Prithvi Ambani.

Read full story

Image: Republic World