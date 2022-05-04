Top 10 Headlines: Mansukh Hiren Death Case; Shiv Sena Hits Back At Raj Thackeray & More

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
In a big development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday named former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma as the 'key conspirator' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. Another big disclosure has been made by the NIA, which has revealed that the entire murder was plotted in Mumbai Police Commissioner's office compound, where meetings to kill Hiren were held. Moreover, ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze funded the entire plot and paid 45 lakhs for Hiren's murder.
Shiv Sena on Wednesday hit back at MNS Chief Raj Thackeray a day after he released a video of his late uncle Balasaheb Thackeray wherein the former Shiv Sena chief is heard backing the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. Taking a dig at Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena shared a counter video of Balasaheb addressing a rally and slammed his nephew for copying his style and poor leadership.
'Go back Chidambaram' slogans resounded as dramatic scenes unfolded in Kolkata High Court on Wednesday. Chidambaram came to the High Court to represent the state government in a case filed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against the sale of Metro Dairy at a lower price. He questioned Adhir Chowdhury, president of the state's Provincial Congress, in the Metro Dairy case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Europe tour garnered global attention after having struck consecutive business-based meetings with German and Danish leadership and successful interactions with the Indian diaspora in Berlin and Copenhagen.
In a move that will raise borrowing costs for corporates and individuals, the RBI on Wednesday after an unscheduled MPC meeting hiked the benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40% to contain inflation that has remained stubbornly above the target of 6% for the last three months.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after he was deemed guilty of threatening wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Saha had earlier accused Majumdar of threatening him via Whatsapp messages for an interview. The post created a storm in Indian cricket with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh coming in support of Saha while slamming the 'so called journalist'.
On the second leg of the Europe tour, PM Modi met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson on May 4 and discussed bilateral issues like Innovation, health and trade. The two leaders also deliberated on the unfolding situation of the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a massive relief for Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted them bail on Wednesday. Their judicial custody was supposed to end on May 6. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed a 18-page response in the court arguing against any relief for the Ranas citing the sedition charge and other cases registered against them. While the bail petition was reserved for orders on April 30 itself, the pronouncement of the order was delayed till today.
Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) vehicles carrying weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's Armed Forces will be destroyed once they arrive in the country.
After Ukraine's eastern neighbour Moldova was targetted in a series of attacks in a pro-Russian territory, the European Union has decided to send additional military assistance to the country. President of the European Council, Charles Michel who is on his visit to Moldova committed on Wednesday to expand EU military help to Moldova. In a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Michel stated that they want to boost their support for Moldova this year by supplying extra military equipment to its armed forces.
