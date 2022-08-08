Top 10 Headlines: Mega Action Against Shrikant Tyagi, Bihar Political Churn & More

Mega Action Against Shrikant Tyagi: Bulldozers Roll At Noida Residence, Locals Celebrate

Celebration erupted in Noida's Grand Omaxe Society when the Yogi Adityanath-led government demolished the illegal encroachment of Shrikant Tyagi who allegedly assaulted a woman of the housing society. Notably, on Monday, the Noida authorities went to the residence of Shrikant Tyagi in Noida's Grand Omaxe Society and demolished the illegal construiction by Tyagi at his residence by bringing bulldozers and razing the entire illegal structure.

Your One-liners Are Wit-liners': PM Modi Bids Emotional Farewell To Venkaiah Naidu In RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid an emotional farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu hailing the veteran politician’s “wit-liners” that are “win-liners”. Hailing Naidu’s role during the Monsoon session at Rajya Sabha, PM Modi noted that he had the “fortune” to work closely with the former Vice President in the House. The Prime Minister said that he has seen Naidu working “devotedly” in all the roles that the latter took throughout his years in politics.

Bihar: After Congress, Now RJD Extends Support To CM Nitish Kumar As BJP-JDU Ties Worsen

After the Congress party indicated that its MLAs are in favour of Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar severing ties with the BJP in the state and returning to the Mahagatbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also extended support to their former ally and said that it is their duty to support JDU government.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan Backs ISIS-linked Terrorist, Calls NIA's Arrest 'unconstitutional'

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an ISIS-linked operative from Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan defended the suspect calling him 'innocent'. Taking to Twitter, Amanatullah Khan called the arrest of Mohsin Ahmad 'unconstitutional' and claimed that the BJP and RSS were harassing innocents in the name of ISIS.

Biden Welcomes Ceasefire Between Israel & Gaza-based Militants After 3 Days Of Hostilities

After three days of hostilities between Israel and Gaza-based militants, United States President Joe Biden lauded the announcement of a truce between them on Sunday. Biden further stated that the US has collaborated with representatives from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, as well as other countries in the area during the past 72 hours to push for a speedy settlement of the issue. As per a statement from the White House, Biden said, “I welcome the announcement tonight of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants”.

China Announces Continuation Of Military Drills Around Taiwan As Tension Grows Unabated

In its latest remarks, the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stated on Monday that it would continue to hold exercises in waters. It further stated that the exercises would focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes. The statements came after PLA conducted its four-day military drills in the Asia Pacific region from August 4 to 7. The massive drills were conducted in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan on August 2.

Bihar Political Churn: JDU, RJD To Hold Meetings On Aug 9; Nitish Kumar Dials Sonia Gandhi

In a new twist in Bihar politics, sources told Republic TV that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid the BJP-JDU rift. Meanwhile, JDU has called a meeting of all its MLAs, MLCs and MPs in Patna at 11 am on August 9 ostensibly to discuss the caste census issue. As RJD MLAs are also meeting on Tuesday at 9 am, speculation is rife about the possibility of JDU's return to the Mahagatbandhan. The friction between Nitish Kumar's party and BJP increased over the corruption allegations against former Union Minister RCP Singh.

Blinken Says Zawahiri's Killing Reflects US Commitment To Act Against Terrorism

Remembering the victims of the US Embassies attack in East Africa, the United States, again bolstered their action against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was considered the mastermind behind the brutal attack. The remarks from the US came as the incident completed 24 crucial years on Sunday, August 7, 2022. In a statement released by the US Department of State,

it said the security agencies had taken decisive action against al Qaeda and added Washington made it clear that the country is determined to act against terrorism.

Singapore Lists Indian Infrastructure Project In New Online Portal Worth $2.7bn: Report

Singapore-based Infrastructure Asia launched an online portal that enlists development projects worth $2.7 billion in India and Asia. The portal aims to connect developers and financiers with the government for coordinated regional growth, foster collaboration, and dynamic expansion of opportunities in Asian countries. According to the Singapore government, as cited by ANI, the online platform offers potential for sustainable infrastructural development.

World War II-era Bomb Detonated In Italy After Hiroshima Day; Over 3,000 Locals Evacuated

Triggering massive fear, a 450-kg World War II bomb detonated in northern Italy on Sunday. According to dpa news agency, the incident occurred near Po river, Mantua roughly 160 km southeast of Milan. Local police immediately launched an evacuation operation to remove nearly 3,000 residents in the Borgo Virgilio region.

