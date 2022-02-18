Top 10 Headlines: Modi Was Target In 2008, Russia To Withdraw More Troops & More

Then CM Narendra Modi Was Target In 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Key Accused's Statement

After a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced the convicts in the 2008 blasts, Republic has accessed the statement of the key accused-turned-approver in the case. As per sources, in the 164 statement before the Magistrate, the approver has alleged that because of the 'beliefs' of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, they 'wanted' to carry out mass killings.

Russia Claims To Withdraw More Troops & Military Equipment From Ukraine Border

In the midst of ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that it has begun withdrawing more tanks and other armoured equipment from regions near the Ukrainian border. "After the scheduled exercises, units of the Western Military District continue to return to their regular deployment points. Another military vehicle convoy has started marching from the training area to the point of permanent deployment," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported. According to the ministry, the convoy consisted of roughly 30 large vehicles carrying personnel, special equipment, and military supplies.

Ahmedabad Blasts Case: Ex-RAW Officer Calls Special Court's Judgement 'landmark' Verdict

A special court in Ahmedabad on Friday awarded the death penalty to 38 convicts and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which had claimed 56 lives and left more than 200 injured. RSN Singh, former Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW officer, called it a landmark verdict.

UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Asserts Ram Mandir Will Be India's 'national Temple'

Addressing an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the 'national temple' of India. Adityanath also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, saying that Yadav's first decision after becoming CM in 2012 was to take back all cases filed against those who had attacked the Sankat Mochan temple in Ayodhya.

AAP Likens Kejriwal To Bhagat Singh Amid Kumar Vishwas' Startling Claim; 'History Repeats'

AAP's Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Friday condemned ex-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas' allegations on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for making a mockery of national security.

"They (BJP and Congress) are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. 100 years back British had also called Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'. Today, the corrupt people are calling Kejriwal a terrorist. History has repeated itself. The next 72 hours are very crucial. These people will try to create a bad atmosphere in Punjab," Chadha said.

In Srinagar, CRPF Soldier Suffers Injury In Grenade Attacks Targeting J&K Police & Forces

In a shocking development, one CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade explosion by alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on February 18 in the busy Nowhatta area of Srinagar. A top source confirmed to Republic TV that perpetrators hurled the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 13.30 PM, adding that the explosion occurred by the roadside after it failed to impact the target.

Russian Amb Blasts US On Rejecting Donbas Genocide; 'United States Has Double Standards'

The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said that the American government is cynically rejecting the fact of the genocide of the Russian people in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, reported Sputnik. A journalist questioned Antonov about how he was so certain about the genocide of the Russians in Donbas.

Canada: CCLA Files Lawsuit Against Trudeau Government Over Use Of Emergency Act

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared an emergency in the country, the officials of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) announced on Thursday that CCLA has filed a lawsuit against Trudeau's government for using the Emergencies Act in the aftermath of a protest against the vaccine mandates. As per the reports of Sputnik, a CCLA spokesperson said during a press conference that the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has spoken out strongly against this pronouncement, and now they have their own announcement that they are taking the government of Canada to court.

Ukraine, Russia Trade Barbs Over Shelling & Ceasefire Violations Amid Rising Tensions

As tensions continue to escalate in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels have traded fresh accusations of shelling and other ceasefire violations along the border regions. As per Russia's Interfax news agency, shelling targeted the Petrivske village in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic on Friday morning. Besides, Luhansk, another self-proclaimed rebel republic, also reported several mortar attacks. However, the Ukrainian government retaliated, claiming that the rebels fired artillery or mortars at least four times on Friday.

Sikh Delegation Lauds PM Modi For His Services To The Community; 'He Is A Sikh At Heart'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 18, hosted prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi. This comes as an important gesture with just a few days left for the Punjab elections. Following the meeting, several Sikh delegation leaders came out in support of PM Modi and the BJP government for their services to the Sikh community in the past years.

