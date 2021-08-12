Top 10 Headlines: Monsoon Session Of Lok Sabha Ends; Kerala Gold Smuggling Case & More

Monsoon Session Of Lok Sabha Ends With 22% Productivity; 115 Hours Lost, 20 Bills Passed

The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha concluded on August 11, two days early from the schedule, owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled.

Opposition Alleges Manhandling Of Women MPs In RS; Centre Denies Claim Citing CCTV Proof

Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday, too, as the opposition parties accused marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeding the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Setback For CM Vijayan As HC Stays Judicial Probe Against ED

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court stayed the state government's notification dated May 7 constituting a judicial commission to probe the alleged attempt to implicate CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case. Earlier this year, the state police filed FIRs against unnamed officials of the ED for "forcing" gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh to give statements against Vijayan. Several IPC sections such as 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 192 (fabricating false evidence) and 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) were invoked by the police.

Rajya Sabha Chaos: Pralhad Joshi Demands Special Panel To Probe Opposition's Ruckus

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday while expressing his concern about the ruckus in the Parliament during the Monsoon session, has demanded a probe. Joshi made this request to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and asked him to constitute a special committee to review the misbehaviour and indiscipline created by Opposition MPs. He said strict actions must be taken for all those involved.

Twitter Blocks Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Account For 'violating Rules'

On Wednesday, Twitter blocked the official account of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) for violating its rules and regulations. While the microblogging platform is yet to reveal details of which rules were flouted, MRCC has already placed its objection to it. Hours after the ban was announced, Committee Working President Charan Singh Sapra said that the committee would write a mail to Twitter on Thursday, to raise its objections.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Detects Presence Of Hydroxyl, Water Molecules On Moon

In a recent update to ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 discoveries, the Imaging infrared spectrometer (IIRS) instrument has identified the presence of hydroxyl as well as water molecules on the lunar surface. According to a research paper published in Current Science Journal, the spacecraft with the help of an Imaging infrared spectrometer (IIRS) could differentiate between hydroxyl and water molecules.

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Three More Bodies Recovered; 13 Rescued As Operations Resume

As search and rescue operations resumed on Thursday at the site of the Kinnaur landslide in Himachal Pradesh, officials have informed that three more bodies have been recovered. This increases the landslide death toll to 13 while 13 others have been rescued. In addition, the state Emergency Operation Centre also informed that the rescued persons were sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment.

WHO Likely To Decide On Approving Covaxin's Emergency Use By Mid-September

In a key development, a top official at the WHO estimated that a decision on COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's inclusion in the Emergency Use List will be taken next month. Earlier on July 9, Bharat Biotech had submitted the data required for the WHO's approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals told the media that the UN health agency's assessment of Covaxin was at an advanced stage. Moreover, she opined that a decision regarding the same can be expected by mid-September.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Climbs To No. 2 In World Men's Javelin Throw Rankings

Not only did Olympic javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning performance help him end India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign in style but it also broke the country's 13-year jinx of winning Olympic gold. Apart from receiving several accolades on his gold medal-winning performance, Chopra also got a significant boost to his position at the Men's Javelin Throw World Rankings, being placed second, behind Germany's Johannes Vetter.

Ashwini Upadhyay Issues First Response After HC Grants Bail In Jantar Mantar Case; Read

BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay who was arrested in the Jantar Mantar hate speech case was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala court. Following this, Upadhyay has issued a response to the hate speech allegations and the court's decision. Referring to the court's observation, the BJP leader stated that 'there is no merit' in Delhi Police's case against him. In addition, he asserted that he was not seen in the video.

