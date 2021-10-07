Top 10 Headlines: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Summoned; Aryan Khan's Arrest And More

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Directs UP Govt To File Status Report On Probe; Matter Adjourned

In a big development on Thursday, the Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. At the outset, CJI NV Ramana mentioned that advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda had written a letter to him urging the SC to take suo moto cognizance of the incident. Mentioning that he wanted it to be listed as a PIL, he clarified that the Registry had listed it as a suo moto case instead. Stressing that it was not an issue, he agreed that the Lakhimpur violence was unfortunate.

Read more here

Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Summoned; UP Police's Probe Ongoing

Lucknow range IG Lakshmi Singh informed that MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been summoned in relation to the Lakhimpur violence. Further, he informed that two persons had been arrested and that the autopsy report had revealed that no firearm injuries were found on the deceased. IG Lakshmi Singh categorically stated that no arrest has been made in relation to Ashish Mishra and said that the inquiry was ongoing.

Read more here

PM Modi Reminisces His 20 Years In Public Service; 'Never Imagined I Would Be India's PM'

Marking 20 years of public service, PM Modi on Thursday, expressed his gratitude to have been given the opportunity to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister and later Indian Prime Minister. Sporting a trimmed beard and hair, PM Modi said that his journey in service started long before his CM terms - referring to his journey in the RSS. The BJP has marked the 20-year journey of PM Modi with 'Seva Samarpan' programs across India.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan's Arrest In NCB's Drug Bust

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case. The actor expressed her displeasure at celebrities of the film industry coming to the star son's defence. She termed those backing him as 'mafia pappu.' The Thalaivii star wrote that people could make mistakes, but one should refrain from 'glorifying' them. Kangana said that it would make him realise the 'consequences of his actions.' She hoped that the case would help him learn and evolve and become 'bigger and better.'

Read more here

'Not Militants, Call Them Terrorists,' Fumes Srinagar Mayor On Teachers' Barbaric Murder

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday broke down in front of the reporters while condemning the barbaric terrorist murders of a school principal and a teacher. While talking to the media, the Mayor requested everyone to stand in unison with the Sikh, Pandit, as well as any community that is being targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. In a horrific incident, Srinagar's Sangam School principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were dragged out, shot at and killed by terrorists.

Read more here

PM Narendra Modi's 20 Years At The Helm: A Ringside View From Gujarat To Delhi

Narendra Modi completes 20 years to the day in his role as a chief political executive, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India. It is a rare milestone in the political career of any leader anywhere in the world. Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey come to mind, but an important differentiator between them and Modi is that the Indian Prime Minister has won six democratic elections – each with a mandate larger than earlier one – in a polity as diverse, fractured, and multidirectional as India.

Read more here

Nobel Prize 2021 In Literature Awarded To Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has bagged the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature on October 7 "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents", announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Gurnah is known for his novels and a number of short stories that are themed around the refugee’s disruption. Although Gurnah has Swahili as his first language, he used English as a tool as he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee in English.

Read more here

Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As Bhabanipur MLA After Winning Bypoll, Cementing 3rd CM Term

After her triumphant re-election to the West Bengal Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Bhabanipur MLA for the third time on Thursday in the presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Along with Banerjee, Amirul Islam, and Jakir Hossain take oath as MLAs of Samsherganj and Jangipur respectively. As per the official data, Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll by 58,832 votes - defeating BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal. With her Bhabanipur bypoll victory, Banerjee has secured her third term as CM.

Read more here

UK PM Boris Johnson Pledges To 'get On With The Job' Of Rebuilding UK

In his Conservative Party conference speech, UK PM Boris Johnson promised to “get on with the job” of uniting and levelling up the nation. According to the BBC, the main theme of Johnson’s 45-minute speech was “levelling up”, with the UK PM saying that reducing gaps between regions would ease pressure on south-eastern England while boosting places that felt left behind. In his address, Johnson claimed that a high-wage, high-skilled economy was being created in the wake of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more here

Joe Biden Unlikely To Hold Bilateral Meet With Vladimir Putin At G20 Summit: White House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that there are no predictions presently for a possible bilateral meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Speaking at a press briefing, Psaki informed that at this time, they are working through it.

Read more here