Top 10 Headlines: MPs To Explain Budget To Constituencies; BJP Rally Attacked; & More

After PM Modi's lengthy Budget explainer to party workers, the saffron party has asked its MPs to explain the Budget 2022-23 to their constituents on February 5 and 6, report sources on Thursday. PM Modi highlighted the features of the Budget benefitting the poor, middle class and youth. Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget (2022-23) in Lok Sabha, generating mixed reactions.

BJP has asked its MPs to explain the Union Budget 2022-23 to people in their parliamentary constituencies on February 5 and February 6: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Punjab Elections: BJP Rally Allegedly Attacked By Congress Workers

In a shocking incident of political violence in election-bound Punjab, a BJP rally was attacked allegedly by Congress workers in Pathankot on Wednesday. Former Councilor Vijay Chunni had organized a BJP election rally in front of Daulatpur Sri Ram Sharanam Mandir at Ward no. 19 when 35 to 40 miscreants, allegedly from the Congress attacked them with rods and sharp elements. Four BJP workers sustained injuries in the attack and were shifted to the hospital.

Many Chinese Soldiers Drowned In Galwan Clash With India

Almost two years on from the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, it has come to the fore once again that China's losses were much more than that was confirmed by Beijing. Following the mass brawl and ambush on Indian forces in the month of June 2020, while India saw 20 of its soldiers martyred, China, after months of denial, pegged the number of its dead soldiers at 4.

EU Wants India To Join 27-nation Financing Bloc To Counter China's Clout

France, which assumed the European Union (EU) presidency last month, has said that it is willing to work with India to ensure transparent financing in the Indo-Pacific region, said a French diplomat on Tuesday Amid concerns over the growing influence of China, according to PTI, the EU has acknowledged China’s usage of its financial heft to bag a large number of projects in the region. Hence, the 27-nation-bloc expects to announce its own “transparent” and “green” financing initiative in which India will play a pivotal role.

Delhi: DDMA Mulls Easing COVID Rules As Cases Decline

After reporting a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in restrictions, including the reopening of schools. Keeping the decline of the number of cases in view, DDMA on Thursday, January 27 withdrew the weekend curfew imposition and odd-even rule for non-essential business in Delhi. Additionally, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has also demanded the reopening of gyms and spas.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams WB CM For Challenging Democratic Rule

With an escalating open war between the Bengal government and the governor, days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee blocked the Governor on Twitter alleging him of making "unethical and unconstitutional statements", Jagdeep Dhankhar has now stated that the claims made by the TMC supremo carries no credibility and thus her role in the state is turning out to become a big challenge for democratic governance. Dhankhar while speaking to the media on Wednesday called her allegations "unfortunate" and said that the chief minister has made the wildest allegations of the Governor tweeting her every day as he has never sent a single tweet to her.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Promises To 'jail Dishonest BJP Leaders'

After Akhilesh Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, claimed that if AAP government is formed all 'dishonest' BJP leaders will be jailed. Addressing a rally in UP, Singh urged people to not fear the UP govt's lathis and jails. Alleging scams in the 'Nal se Jal' scheme, Ram Mandir construction, COVID, he said that AAP govt will probe into all these allegations if voted to power. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

UAE Destroys Three 'hostile' Drones That Penetrated Country's Airspace

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) revealed that it had intercepted three hostile-intent drones and destroyed them after they intruded into the nation's airspace on Wednesday. Taking on Twitter, the UAE's Ministry of Defense (MOD) said, “MOD announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today, 2/2/2022.”

MOD announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today, 2/2/2022. MOD confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory. pic.twitter.com/xXvbsQByP6 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) February 2, 2022

US State Dept Shuns Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pak Closer Than Ever' Remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stoked a fresh row in Lok Sabha and claimed that China and Pakistan "are closer than ever" due to the Modi government's "ineffective policies". Following his statement, United States' Department of State has reacted strongly and refused to endorse his remarks. When asked about Gandhi's remarks, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that it was upto Pakistan and China to speak about their relationship. Price categorically said that he does not endorse those remarks, reported news agency ANI.

"I'll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks," said Ned Price.

Pakistan Eyes Extra $3 Billion Loan From Beijing During Imran Khan's China Visit

In yet another embarrassing moment, cash-strapped Pakistan is keeping its focus on availing a $3 billion loan from China and investments in half a dozen sectors during PM Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing. Khan is set to visit the Chinese capital on February 3 in a bid to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. During his tour, he will be meeting the top Chinese leadership on the sidelines of the event for bilateral talks.

