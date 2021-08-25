Top 10 Headlines: Narayan Rane Granted Bail; BRICS Meet Discusses Terrorism & More

BRICS Meet Discusses Cross-border Terrorism, India Says Groups Enjoy 'state Support'

At a meeting of BRICS officials responsible for national security on Tuesday, India discussed the problem of cross-border terrorism and activities of organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), saying that these groups "enjoy state support" and threaten peace and security.

Read Full Story Here

Union Minister Narayan Rane Granted Bail Over 'derogatory' Remarks Against Maharashtra CM

A court in Mahad granted Union Minister Narayan Rane bail on Tuesday, in one of the FIRs against him for his 'derogatory' remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. While the Mahad police booked him under Sections 153A, 184, 504, 505(2), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, he faces three other FIRs in connection with the same controversy at Pune, Nashik and Thane. Rane was arrested earlier on August 24 after the Ratnagiri Sessions court turned down his anticipatory bail plea.

Read Full Story Here

'Centre Sensitive To Fuel Prices, People Will Get Relief Next Month': Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, on Tuesday, that the Central government is sensitive to rising fuel prices and hinted that the public might get relief from the high prices next month. While addressing a press conference, Puri said, "(The) Central government is very sensitive to this issue (fuel price rise) but it is also very sensitive to see the other responsibilities that we have.” and added, "The common man will get a relief in the coming month."

Read Full Story Here

VP Naidu Seeks Health Workers' Help To Educate People Hesitant On COVID Vaccines

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked the medical community and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to launch specific public awareness efforts on the safety and importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. VP Naidu inaugurated the 'Vaccinate India Programme'. It is an initiative of the Sustainable Goals Coordination Center of the Government of Karnataka. It is in collaboration with the Give India Foundation.

Read Full Story Here

CoWIN-like Platform To Be Launched To Monitor Children's COVID Vaccination: Dr RS Sharma

Dr RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) informed that after the success of CoWIN, the Indian government's web portal for COVID-19 vaccinations, a new programme is being developed that would be able to keep track of every child's immunisation against coronavirus in the country.

Read Full Story Here

4 Punjab Ministers From Sidhu Camp To Meet Harish Rawat Today To Demand CM's Ouster

In a big development on Wednesday, four Punjab Ministers belonging to the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp have departed for Dehradun to meet AICC state in-charge Harish Rawat. They are likely to raise various complaints against Captain Amarinder Singh and seek his ouster as the Punjab Chief Minister. As per sources, this group will request Rawat to forward the bunch of complaints along with the demand for Singh's replacement to the Congress high command.

Read Full Story Here

World Bank Freezes Monetary Aid To Taliban-run Afghanistan, Says 'Deeply Concerned'

The World Bank has temporarily suspended all monetary aid to Afghanistan, agency sources reported on Wednesday. In a statement, a World Bank spokesperson announced that the body was 'deeply concerned' about the situation and the prospects for women in Afghanistan. It stated that all disbursements in its Afghanistan operations had been paused and the situation was being closely monitored and assessed by them. World Bank is said to have provided $5.3 billion to Afghanistan since 2002. Currently, it has more than two dozen development projects ongoing in the country.

Read Full Story Here

Canada To Keep Forces In Afghanistan Beyond Aug 31 Deadline Despite US Pullout: Trudeau

As the United States remains committed to the 31 August deadline to complete troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced that Canada will keep its military personnel in the war-torn country. Trudeau announced that his government will pressurise the Taliban to allow people to leave Afghanistan. The Canadian Prime Minister has assured that he will work with other G7 nations to rescue as many people as possible.

Read Full Story Here

Tamil Nadu BJP Leader KT Raghavan Resigns Over Explicit Video Chat, Party Launches Probe

Tamil Nadu BJP leader KT Raghavan tendered his resignation from the post of the General Secretary on Tuesday after an alleged controversial video call featuring him and a woman party worker surfaced. Denying his involvement in the explicit video chat with the woman, KT Raghavan stated that the video was aimed to tarnish his image and that of the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader posted a statement over the controversy and said that the people of Tamil Nadu knew him and his work for the last 30 years. The leader also shared that he had met BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and was ready to face the charges as per the law.

Read Full Story Here

Afghanistan Evacuees To Undergo Mandatory 14-day Quarantine In Delhi Amid COVID-19 Fears

Considering the COVID-19 situation in India, nearly 78 people including children who arrived from Afghanistan in an Indian Air Force flight on Tuesday, August 24, were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp to undergo a 14-days mandatory institutional quarantine. This development comes after two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan on August 24 were found positive for COVID-19 following which the Health Ministry in a statement announced mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for evacuees returning from Afghanistan.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld