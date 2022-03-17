Top 10 Headlines: NATO To Send Peacekeeping Mission To Ukraine; PM Modi's J&K Visit & More

Ukraine slams Russia's 'humanitarian' resolution on Kyiv, calls It 'egregious hypocrisy'

Ukraine Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya on Thursday slammed Russia's 'humanitarian' draft resolution to support Ukraine, saying that Moscow wants the council to favour its "egregious hypocrisy". Lambasting Russia over the bloody war, he asserted that the member states must "think twice" before they participate in the "executions" conducted by the Russian military in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Kyslytsya shared the screenshot of the resolution forwarded by Moscow and said that a "humanitarian resolution by a serial killer is outrageous."

PM Modi to visit J&K to mark Panchayati Raj Day, first visit since scrapping of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on ‘Panchayati Raj Day’ to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of multi-crore industrial projects, sources said on Thursday. It is to mention that it will be PM Modi's 1st visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370.

During his visit, the PM will interact with members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), launch industrial investments, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of various development projects.

WHO chief issues warning as Asia suffers massive COVID-19 spike, calls it 'tip of iceberg'

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday raised yet another warning regarding a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Raising concern over a possible coronavirus wave, the WHO chief said that COVID-19 was spreading once again, especially in parts of Asia. Ghebreyesus reiterated that the pandemic was not over and asked people to continue taking serious note of the same.

Russia-Ukraine War: NATO likely to consider sending 'peacekeeping' mission to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government’s proposal to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine is expected to be considered at the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit next week, according to Nexta TV. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had announced on Tuesday that he has "convened an extraordinary meeting of Allied Heads of State and Government on 24 March 2022 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium."

Amid war, Russian saboteurs could enter Ukraine disguised as journalists: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 22nd day on Thursday, reports emerged claiming that Russian saboteurs can enter Ukraine using the Identity cards of journalists from the video agency ‘Ruptly’, which is a subsidiary branch of the propagandist RT television network, Ukraine Pravda reported. As per the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Counteracting Disinformation of Ukraine, the publication may also be known as "Redfish Channel" or "Maffick Agency."

Russia-Ukraine war is not good for us, we had no prior idea: Chinese ambassador to US

Dismissing western accusations that China might be aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, a top Chinese diplomat has asserted that 'the (ongoing) war is not good' for his country.

On Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, expressed his country’s stance on the ongoing conflict and revealed that Beijing had no prior knowledge of the Vladimir Putin-led invasion. His remarks, which were published in a Washington Post op-ed, shattered speculations that the Xi Jinping administration might supply ammunition and aid to what it terms as its “rock solid” ally.

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people bombed by Russia

After a theatre in Mariupol came under attack on Wednesday, where hundreds of individuals including children have taken refuge, scores of people are reported to be trapped beneath rubble and debris. Authorities in Mariupol, Ukraine's besieged coastal city, claimed the Russian troops attacked the theatre, The Times of Israel reported. This devastating incident has also been confirmed by the Ukrainian Embassy in the US which stated, “Russia dropped a powerful bomb on the building of the drama theatre in Mariupol which served as a shelter for hundreds of people.”

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to visit India by March-end amid Russia-Ukraine war

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit India by the end of March to discuss bilateral relations. It is to mention that Truss' India's visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its fourth week on Thursday. The meeting will address the sweeping sanctions on Russia that have led to an unprecedented hike in prices of several key items. As per reports, Truss will be accompanied by senior US and European officials, including US Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Russia denies role in Mariupol Theatre attack, accuses US media of disinformation campaign

The Russian embassy in US on Wednesday accused the American media of running a "disinformation campaign" after reports emerged that bombardment hit Ukraine's Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people had taken shelter. Calling on US reporters to be "unbiased" while reporting developments in Ukraine, the embassy "categorically" rejected allegations of striking any infrastructure that was hosting civilians stranded in a war zone. Slamming the local media, the Russian embassy dismissed the reports and called it another example of "fake news."

G23 seeks 'collective leadership' post Congress poll rout; Azad to meet Sonia Gandhi today

In a show of strength after Congress' poll rout, 18 leaders participated in the G23 meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening. This pressure group came to the fore when 23 senior leaders wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, stressing the need for full-time leadership and elections at all levels to ensure the party's revival. Interestingly, Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Ajay Singh who were signatories to this letter were conspicuous by their absence yesterday.

