Top 10 Headlines: Nawab Malik Arrested; Ukraine Advises Its Citizens To Exit Russia & More

Nawab Malik's Arrest Order On D-gang Probe Case Accessed, ED Suspects 'hawala Links'

In a big development on Wednesday (February 23) afternoon, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The leader was taken into custody after seven hours of questioning by the Central agency. As per sources, Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links. Sources claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes have 'hawala links'. The ED will inform the state's Governor of Nawab Malik's arrest, as per protocol as he's a Cabinet minister.

Shivamogga Murder: FIR Against FB Page 'Mangalore Muslim' For Inciting Communal Hatred

An FIR has been registered against the Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslim' for posting derogatory content in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. After the brutal hacking of Harsha, 'Mangalore Muslims' had on Monday uploaded a derogatory post using abusive terms against the deceased. A suo-motu case had been lodged by the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Offences police station against the admins of the Facebook page for inciting communal hatred and violence in the backdrop of the Shivamogga murder.

NCP To Not Accept Nawab Malik's Resignation; Calls His Arrest 'fabricated, Motivated'

In the latest development, sources have informed that the NCP is unlikely to accept Nawab Malik's resignation, citing that his arrest by the ED in the D-gang case was fabricated and politically motivated. "We (NCP) will not take the resignation of Nawab Malik all this is fabricated and politically motivated," sources inside NCP told Republic even as Nawab Malik's hearing at the PMLA court is underway.

Ukraine Advises Its Citizens To Exit Russia As Moscow Official Says Negotiations 'stalled'

In an urgent advisory, Ukraine on Wednesday asked Kyiv nationals residing in Moscow to ‘immediately’ exit the country. Citing the looming threat of an armed Russian invasion that could disrupt the provisions of consular services and assistance to the Ukrainian nationals, Kyiv's Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory, immediately."

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Presents Agriculture Budget; Proposes Rs 5K Cr For CM Krishak Saathi Yojana

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his first agriculture Budget, proposing Rs 5,000 crore for the CM Krishak Saathi Yojana to implement 11 schemes on a mission mode. Last year, the state government had proposed Rs 2,000 crore under the scheme, which has been increased to Rs 5,000 crore in the Budget 2022-23.

"It is our aim to strengthen the financial situation of farmers and make Rajasthan stand among top states in the agriculture sector in the next five years. In last year's Budget, I had announced Rs 2,000 crore under the CM Krishak Saathi Yojana, which I propose to increase to Rs 5,000 crore," Gehlot said.

Mallanna Sagar: CM KCR Inaugurates India's 'biggest Artificial Reservoir' In Telangana

In a major relief to the people of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the mammoth Mallanna Sagar reservoir, which was constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), and dedicated it to the nation on Wednesday. He performed a special puja at the reservoir before releasing the Godavari River water into Mallanna Sagar on the Tukkapur Surge Pool. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, and officials participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Nawab Malik Arrested: BJP Slams NCP, Shiv Sena; 'CM Should Tell Us What His Position Is'

After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, February 23, demanded further investigations in the case. The saffron party also slammed the NCP for claiming that Malik's arrest was an act of vendetta.

PM Modi Slams Opposition For Ignoring UP People's Potential; Talks About Women Empowerment

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on the opposition and asserted, 'Parivarwadi parties stopped people of UP from reaching their full potential,' Speaking from Barabanki where voting is scheduled in the phase 5 elections, PM Modi also showered confidence on citizens' support to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The Prime Minister talked about several schemes launched by the Centre like Ayushman Bharat and on initiatives taken by the party including removal of Triple Talaq.

Wriddhiman Saha Speaks To Republic, Opens Up On Explosive 'threat' From Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has finally opened up on the text message he received from a 'respected journalist' following his exclusion from the Test squad. Saha spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview where he revealed that the BCCI is looking into the matter and that the board has told him that they are on his side on this particular issue. The issue had come into the light after Saha shared screenshots of the messages he received from the journalist, where the unnamed person can be seen threatening Saha with boycott threats.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Kyiv Set To Declare Emergency Across Country Sans DPR, LPR Regions

Amid continued threat of a possible Russian invasion, the Ukrainian government is set to declare a state of emergency across the country apart from the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Moscow has recognised as independent republics. A top Ukrainian security official confirmed the same and said that the emergency would last for a month which can be extended for another 30 days if needed, ANI reported. On Monday, February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions-- the Donetsk People's Republics and Luhansk People's Republics.

Image: Republic World