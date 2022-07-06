Top 10 Headlines: NDRF Teams Deployed In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains, Kaali Poster Row & More

Presidential Election: Rift In Shiv Sena As LS MP Asks Uddhav To Back NDA's Droupadi Murmu

Amid the split in the party, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale urged Uddhav Thackeray to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. In a letter addressed to the ex-Maharashtra CM on Tuesday, Shewale, who represents the Mumbai South Central constituency, highlighted Murmu's credentials to buttress his point. Moreover, he recalled that the Sena had supported UPA's candidates in 2007 as well as in 2012 despite having an alliance with 2012. Shewale's public appeal comes at a juncture when LS MPs such as Bhavana Gawali, Rajan Vichare and Shrikant Shinde are believed to have joined the rebel camp.

Aaditya Thackeray On Rebels Not Seeking His Disqualification: 'Don't Need Special Love'

Reacting to the rebels not seeking his disqualification, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray quipped that he doesn't require anyone's "special love". Earlier, Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale announced that the Eknath Shinde camp will seek the disqualification of 14 pro-Uddhav MLAs for defying his whip on the floor test of the new government. However, he clarified that Aaditya Thackeray has been left out of this list out of respect for his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder- the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Udaipur Murder: Inside Track Of NIA Probe, Video Of Murder Was Shared By Killers

In a key development into the Udaipur murder case, Republic TV has accessed inside track of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe and the details of the FIR lodged in the case. The FIR has mentioned that the accused circulated the video of Kanhaiya Lal's killing on social media and shared the video with the assertion to 'provoke enmity on religious grounds'.

After India's Objection, Canadian Museum 'regrets' Offence Caused By 'Kaali' Poster

A day after the Indian High Commission flagged the inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods in the infamous documentary 'Kaali', Canada-based Aga Khan Museum expressed deep regret for “inadvertently causing offense” to members of the Hindu community.

“The Museum deeply regrets that one of the 18 short videos from ‘Under the Tent’ and its accompanying social media post have inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities,” the museum said in a statement.

J&K Elections: Gupkar Alliance's Seat-sharing Formula For 47 Seats Accessed; Details Here

Amid speculation that Assembly elections might take place in J&K later this year, Republic TV accessed the draft seat-sharing formula of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for 47 seats of the Kashmir region. In August 2020, National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), Awami National Conference (ANC) and Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) joined hands to form the PAGD in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood.

Assam Govt Grants 'indigenous Status' To Five Assamese-speaking Muslim Communities

Taking a major move, the Assam state cabinet led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided to recognise five Assamese-speaking Muslim communities as Assamese Indigenous Muslim communities, thus granting them an indigenous status that will help to distinguish them from Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall; 5 NDRF Teams Deployed

Amid the heavy rainfall in India's financial capital Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for July 06 and predicted "moderate to heavy rain" in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of "very heavy" showers at isolated places.

Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian Of India Appointed As New Commander Of UN Mission In South Sudan

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India has been appointed as the new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). UN chief António Guterres made this announcement on Tuesday. According to the UN News, Lieutenant General Subramanian has succeeded Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India. Further, António Guterres has expressed his gratitude to Shailesh Tinaikar’s ‘tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership’ as UNMISS Force Commander.

Ukraine To Receive Self-propelled Artillery Systems, Loitering Munitions From Britain

In a bid to assist Ukraine to fight Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ aggression, the United Kingdom has decided to send ten self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions to the war-torn nation. This proposal was announced when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on Tuesday morning to discuss the update on talks held at G7 and NATO last week. While speaking to Zelenskyy, according to a press release from the British government, the UK PM updated the Ukrainian President "on the latest UK military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks.”

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Wore Women's Clothing To Aid Escape

In the aftermath of the deadly Highland park shooting at the July Fourth parade, the suspect, Robert Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. If convicted he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole. The federal charges against him are set to be announced in the coming weeks. As per reports, authorities have said that the July Fourth massacre was not the first time the 21-year-old was linked to violence. In 2019, he had threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, as per authorities.

