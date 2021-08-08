Top 10 Headlines: Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On His Journey; Kerala Imposes COVID Restrictions

Neeraj Chopra Says 'I Am An Army Man', Opens Up On His Sports Journey And Future Goals

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has put an end to a century-long wait for India after he helped bring the country its first Olympic gold medal in track-and-field, breaking a 13-year jinx for a gold medal on Saturday, August 7. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Neeraj Chopra opened up on his sports journey - which he began as a 13-year-old, his life in the Indian Army, and his goals for the future.

Sports Authority Of India To Felicitate Indian Olympic Medal Winners In New Delhi On Aug 9

As the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 begins, sources have informed Republic Media Network that all Indian players who got medals in the Games will be felicitated in New Delhi on Monday. All the medal winners of the Summer Olympics will be felicitated in the National Capital on August 9 at 6:30 pm. The felicitation ceremony will be held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi, sources added.

Kerala Govt Imposes COVID Restrictions On 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' Rituals As Cases Spike

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government has imposed more curbs. Certain restrictions have been imposed on offering 'Bali' to ancestors on the occasion of 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' on Sunday. The Kerala government has also stressed upon the people to perform rituals for the occasion from their own homes. The rituals are performed by the locals to pay obeisance to their ancestors.

'Covishield Mixed With Covaxin Dose Is Safe & Shows Better Immunogenicity': ICMR

In a massive breakthrough for India's vaccination program, ICMR on Sunday revealed that mixing of India's two COVID vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin was safe and showed better results. In a study titled, 'Serendipitous COVID-19 Vaccine-Mix in Uttar Pradesh', ICMR study eighteen individuals who inadvertently received Covishield as the first jab and Covaxin as the second under the national immunisation program. The team found that those who received a mix of the vaccines had higher immunity against all COVID variants - Alpha, Beta and Delta.

'Still Processing': Neeraj Chopra's First Social Media Post After Winning Gold At Olympics

A day after creating history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday put up his first post on social media. Sharing a picture of himself at the top of the podium with a gold medal adorning his neck, the Olympian highlighted that he was 'still processing the feeling' of his achievement. He credited his 'reaching the stage' to the continuous support and blessing of Indians, and thanked them for the same. He concluded his post by reiterating, "This feeling will last with me forever."

Kiren Rijiju Calls India's Performance At Tokyo Olympics 'a New Era For Indian Sports'

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the performance of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 calling it a 'new era' for Indian sports. Speaking to Republic TV, the former Sports Minister revealed that India's performance at Tokyo was its best ever, and the nation had seen the maximum participation by Indians across sporting events. This was also the first time that India had won medals in as many as 6 disciples from hockey to wrestling, to boxing to javelin throw.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Launches Free Food Programme For Homeless People In Night Shelters

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his government has been instrumental in improving the state of night shelters in the national Capital. Interacting with media persons, CM Kejriwal claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had put several considerations into maintaining night shelters ever since it came to power.

Mamata Banerjee Offers Akhil Gogoi To Lead TMC In Assam; Raijor Dal Chief Yet To Decide

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has offered MLA Akhil Gogoi to lead her party in Assam. Akhil Gogoi, an independent MLA from Assam's Sibsagar, met the CM on Saturday and was reportedly offered to lead the party in Assam. While Gogoi is yet to take a final decision, he has openly expressed his desire to see Banerjee as the next prime minister. And, Gogoi has openly expressed his fondness for Mamata Banerjee, describing her as the “biggest face of resistance against fascist RSS-BJP".

Pakistan Fumes On Ouster From UNSC Meet On Afghanistan, Lists Its 'contributions To Peace'

Pakistan on Saturday expressed 'deep regret' over not being invited to the UNSC discussion on Afghanistan, claiming that the platform was made available to peddle 'false narratives' against the country. Under India's Presidency, the UNSC held a meeting on the violent clashes between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban, that have resulted in severe damage to life and property in the war-torn nation. Pakistan, which has openly backed the Taliban-driven violence labelling the terrorist outfit as 'civilians', was not invited for the discussion.

Maharashtra CM To Decide Opening Up Mumbai Local Trains, Hotels In 4-5 Days: Shiv Sena

In a relief to Mumbai citizens, the Maharashtra government is set to decide on extending dine-in timings at hotels and opening local trains in 4-5 days, reported Saamana. As per the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, CM Uddhav Thackeray is taking experts' opinions on the issue before deciding on it. The Bombay High Court too has pulled up the state government for not allowing vaccinated people to travel in trains.

