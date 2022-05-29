Top 10 Headlines: Nepalese Plane Missing; Gandhi's Photo Damaged At Congress Event & More

Nepalese Plane Enroute Jomson With 22 Passengers Including 4 Indians Onboard Goes Missing

A passenger plane carrying 22 passengers flying to Jomsom has lost contact with air traffic control; reportedly it has gone missing in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday morning. Nepal-based Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft was hosting 4 Indian nationals, and 3 Japanese nationals, and the other passengers were Nepali citizens. The plane took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, lost contact with the tower 15 minutes after it flew, a spokesperson at the Tara Air informed PTI.

MP: Mahatma Gandhi's Photo Frame Damaged At Congress Event Amid Party Workers' Scuffle

A ruckus erupted at a Congress dharna in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, on Saturday, May 28, after party workers began fighting over a chair, and a photo frame of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged.

The sit-in protest, organised over the issue of inflation was attended by former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma. At the onset, the guests were seen garlanding a photograph of Gandhiji which was placed on a chair. However, due to the hustle after the arrival of senior leaders, Gandhiji's frame fell on the ground and broke. The picture, lying on the ground was then moved aside by one of the party men.

Consumed 'ganja' In US For Relief From Sleeping Disorder: Aryan Khan Told NCB

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit in last year's drugs-on-cruise case, had told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started consuming 'ganja' during his graduation days in the US as he was having a sleeping disorder, as per a charge sheet filed by the agency.

The NCB on Friday filed a charge-sheet in a Mumbai court against 14 out of 20 people, who were arrested in the case last October following a raid on a cruise ship and alleged seizure of drugs.

China's 'double Standards' May Hinder Its Indo-Pacific Plans, Says Asian Diplomat: Report

China's optimistic view of emerging as a global influence may not bear fruitful results in the wake of its "double standards" in the Indo-Pacific, said an Asian diplomat to the Hong Kong Post, under conditions of anonymity. The scholar noted that Beijing's agenda revolves around creating an "excessively large framework" and then "bit by bit using the framework to chip away at the US." The remarks came following Chinese President Xi Jinping's elaborate speech at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan that took place in April.

Donald Trump Says Russia's Currency At A 'historic High' Due To Surge In Fuel Prices

Former US President Donald Trump has said that the strengthening of Russia’s currency, the ruble, to a historic high is due to surging oil prices. Russia has eased the key capital control that has led to the Russian ruble’s recovery. The former US President said that the skyrocketing prices of oil and Moscow’s transition to payments for energy in its own currency have allowed Russia to earn “a fortune.”

Maneka Gandhi Defends IAS Couple Amid Row Over Misusing Stadium Facilities In Delhi

Following the Delhi stadium row, where an IAS couple were recently transferred for allegedly misusing the facilities as they were seen walking their dog inside the stadium, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has now come out in defence of the couple stating that their transfer to another place is a "loss for Delhi".

South Pacific Nations Responding Positively To Australia's Re-engagement Efforts: Albanese

The newly elected Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese stated that South Pacific countries have been "very positive" about Australia's "re-engagement", as China embarks on a regional diplomatic push that is alarming western powers, AAP reported. Albanese's remarks, which he made during an interview with Sky News, came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Fiji for discussions with the island nation's leaders and others from around the region.

Muslim Bodies Meet In Deoband To Discuss Gyanvapi Row; Oppose Attempts To Create Division

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has called for a two-day gathering of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband starting May 28 to discuss issues concerning mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar. Speaking to Republic TV, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani stated that they are just opposing the division and not against the court order.

'PFI Given Free Hand In Kerala': BJP Attacks Pinarayi Govt Over Alappuzha Sloganeering

A day after the Kerala High Court expressed shock over children being used to raise provocative slogans at political rallies, a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader made a derogatory remark against the judiciary on Saturday.

PFI's state committee member named Yahya Thangal was heard saying in a viral video that the courts were shocked by their rallies because the "judges were wearing saffron underwear."

Sri Lanka To Implement New Renewable Energy Generation Plan From June 1 To Cut Fuel Costs

On Saturday, Sri Lanka's Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera, stated that the government is preparing to implement an accelerated renewable energy generation plan from June 1. The decision to take immediate action to implement the plan was taken during a discussion held at the Ministry of Power and Energy. This comes at a time when Sri Lanka is already witnessing its worst economic crisis since independence.

