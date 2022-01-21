Top 10 Headlines: Netaji Statue At India Gate; Meghalaya CM Tests COVID Positive & More

COVID: No Mandatory Isolation For Int'l Travellers From At Risk Countries After Jan 22

International travellers arriving from at-risk nations will not be subjected to mandatory isolation from 22 January, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, if the passengers test positive for COVID-19, “their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol”. The ministry also updated that other rules and requirements were essentially the same.

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Tests Positive For COVID

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has tested positive for COVID-19. "I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms," he said in a tweet.

Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With National War Memorial Flame As Tribute To India's Martyrs

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday. The ceremony was presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Radha Krishna who merged the two flames. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was built as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on 26 January 1972.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Confirms Diplomatic & Defence Talks With China For Missing Youth

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has now said that the Defence Ministry has opened talks by diplomatic channels with China over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army. Earlier, the Indian Army had contacted its Chinese counterpart and had sought China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. The 17-year-old Arunachal youth, Miram Taron, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory.

Hardeep Puri Scorches Rahul Gandhi As Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With War Memorial Flame

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Amar Jawan Jyoti being merged with National War Memorial flame, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that he has stopped taking the Wayanad MP seriously a long time ago. The Union Minister said that the mashaal (flame) is being merged with National War Memorial to honour all those who have laid down their lives.

Daughters To Inherit Father's Self-acquired Property In Absence Of Will: Supreme Court

Empowering daughters to come into ownership of their father’s property by ‘inheritance,’ the Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced in a judgment stating that daughters will be righteous to inherit their father’s self-acquired property or other properties owned by him and will get preference over other family members belonging to the same ancestral stock in the absence of any will or direct heir.

Priyanka Gandhi 'declares' Herself As Congress' UP CM Face; Launches Youth Manifesto

In a major announcement, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 'declared' herself as the Congress' CM face for the UP elections. While launching the Congress' Youth manifesto in Delhi along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, Vadra was asked if she was the CM face. To which she said, 'Do you see any other face?'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

'Dharam Sansad' Hate Speech: A-G's Nod For Contempt Proceedings Against Yati Narsignhanand

A week after a letter was sent to Attorney General of India KK Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand over his recent remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India, the A-G on Friday granted consent for the proceedings.

Subhas Chandra Bose Statue To Be Installed At India Gate; PM To Unveil Hologram On Jan 23

In a major development, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, announced that a grand statue of Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary. He stated that till the granite statue is completed, a 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there. PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January - marking Netaji's birth anniversary.

Assam Rifles Recovers 2500kg Explosives In 'War Like' Haul From Mizoram; 3 Apprehended

In a major breakthrough, Assam Rifles on Friday carried out a successful operation against anti-national activities. The forces recovered a huge cache of explosives and other war-like stores and apprehended three cadres on Thursday in Mizoram. Based on specific real-time intel, the operation was carried out near the border village of Zawngling of Saiha district.

