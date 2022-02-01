Top 10 Headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks Down Union Budget 2022; Ukraine Crisis & More

Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks Down Union Budget 2022; Clears Air On Cryptocurrency Tax

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday along with officials from her Ministry, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained the contours of the Union Budget. She touched upon a number of aspects including the tax and expenditure estimates, privatisation, the introduction of the digital economy and employment generation. Moreover, she also hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that there was nothing in the budget for the salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, the youth, farmers and MSMEs.

Union Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha To Commence Debates From Feb 2, PM Modi May Reply On Feb 8

With the ongoing parliament session being held under COVID-19 protocols, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha has allocated the time for debates on the Motion of Thanks to President and on the Union Budget 2022-23, starting from February 2, while PM Modi is likely to reply to it on February 8, reported ANI. This came shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on Tuesday making a slew of major announcements.

Budget 2022: PM Modi Hails 'people-friendly, Progressive Budget'; Explains NE Infra Push

Hailing Union Budget (2022-23), PM Modi on Tuesday, termed a pro-people budget that tackled current issues of all sections of society. Highlighting the infrastructure push in North-East states, he explained that it would help stop locals' migration for jobs, tackle national security issues and promote tourism in hilly regions. Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget (2022-23) in Lok Sabha, generating mixed reactions.

Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Zero-Sum Budget' Comment; 'First Understand'

Retorting sharply to Rahul Gandhi for his 'Zero-Sum Budget' comment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that it was a pity coming from a leader of the oldest party. The Finance Minister, while addressing the press, urged Rahul Gandhi to understand the budget and underlined that all topics put forth by the former Congress president like Youth and farmers, have been addressed in terms of benefits.

Union Budget 2022: Here's What's Going To Be Cheaper And What's Going To Be Costlier

As a result of measures announced in the Union Budget 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some goods will become cheaper while others shall get expensive. For instance, jewellery shall become cheaper as the customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones was reduced from 7.5 to 5%. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman revealed that simply sawn diamond would attract nil customs duty. As the customs duty on imitation jewellery is being prescribed in a manner that a duty of at least Rs.400 per kg is paid on its import, it will also become cheaper.

Union Budget: FM Reveals 'PM Modi Ordered No Additional Tax Burden On Citizens Amid COVID'

In what came as a disappointment for salaried individuals, the Union Budget 2022-23 made no concessions in income tax slabs or rates. Answering a question on lowering income tax for the salaried, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the tax was not increased following the directives of PM Modi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Zero-sum' To 'Pegasus-spin' & 'Golmaal' To 'Jumla': Opposition Quick To Label Budget 2022

At 91 minutes, Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth union budget speech was her shortest yet, but at the same time it appears to not have been short enough for leaders of the Opposition who couldn't wait to tweet and label it to suit their political narrative. Among the creative responses was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who called the annual exercise an attempt at a 'Pegasus Spin' and highlighted an absence of specific handouts perhaps in terms of income tax cuts.

